Men making good money in the prime of their lives are leaning away from demanding jobs and it could be because they’re ‘re-evaluating their priorities’
Quiet quitting and remote work may be factors.
Military.com
The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill
The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for
Many HR professionals say their companies are struggling to recruit and retain employees with the right skill set. Although the peak of the Great Resignation may be over, many companies are still struggling with the fallout. Nearly seven in 10 human resource professionals believe their organization has a skills gap,...
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
5 Jobs That Are Most Vulnerable to a Recession
As the U.S. looks like it could enter a recession, one might be concerned about job loss. During the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009, unemployment rates rose as high as 9.5%, according to the Bureau...
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
McKnight's
‘Unwitting’ senior living and care providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme
Senior living and care providers across the country were among “unwitting” healthcare businesses duped into hiring more than 7,600 nurses with fake credentials due to a $114 million fraud scheme, according to the federal government. The Department of Justice announced federal charges last week against 25 nursing school...
Giving lower-income families a hand up will help America compete
People in need don’t want a handout; they want a hand-up that will enable them to improve their circumstances and lead more productive, successful lives. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is giving workers, students and families the hand-up they need to compete in the connected 21st century digital economy. Created in 2021 as part of…
TechCrunch
Labor marketplace ShiftMed secures $200M to solve nursing shortage
Nursing shortages were a problem well before the global pandemic, and two years ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics updated its estimate that there would be more than 200,000 Registered Nurse openings each year in the U.S. through 2031. ShiftMed said the new funding will be used to expand its...
Nursing homes sued for how their seemingly-legal practices affected patients
Through a maze of “related parties”, a term that describes affiliated corporations, nursing homes managed to come out millions of dollars ahead even at the height of the pandemic. These financial arrangements that are widespread, and legal allows nursing homes to outsource such services as management, staffing, and medical supplies. The law does not demand for the owners to disclose how much they charge above the cost of services.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $18/Hour Plus Benefits as a Customer Care Rep at Transamerica
Transamerica, a financial services company, is hiring a customer care representative. This is a full-time remote position, and the hourly pay is expected to range between $15.50 and $18.26. You will be answering questions over the phone regarding retirement, life and annuity investment products; researching information; documenting customer inquiries; and...
Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity
Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.
Next Avenue
Why Aren’t Older Workers Getting Those Age-Friendly Jobs?
A surprising study suggests there’s a significant difference between age-friendly jobs and age-friendly employers. There's good news and weird news when it comes to age-friendly jobs in America. The good news, according to a recent research paper, "The Rise of Age-Friendly Jobs," by three noted economists, is that between...
Upworthy
Mom tearfully explains why 12 weeks of maternity leave isn’t enough
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 9, 2021. It has since been updated. One working mom shared her story of how much stress balancing work life and motherhood is and how US parental leave policies add to it. Working mothers tend to get stressed and exhausted but are forced to keep hustling to make ends meet. Rachael Larsen took 4 years to finally muster the courage to share her story which she penned down recently as part of a LinkedIn post. After going on maternity leave for 12 weeks, the new mom wasn't ready to return to work full-time but she didn't have a choice. Rachael, who’s a director of product operations at a Salt Lake City education company, wrote that “The shame around raising a family and working full-time is real,” and added that no matter the circumstances, “she wasn’t ready.”
UC System Plans to Recover Wages Paid to 48,000 Workers Who Struck in 2022
The raises University of California graduate student workers won after last year’s historic work stoppage come with a big caveat: Those same UC workers will have to repay all the money they were paid while on strike. The UC “may not legally pay our employees or gift them funds...
Report highlights childcare availability and affordability concerns for military families
Military families often face unique challenges that can make finding steady childcare even more urgent.
Single parents ‘could help fill labour shortage if barriers were removed’
Single parents could help fill labour shortages if barriers to work were removed by employers and the government, a report has said.The report, published on Monday by the Gingerbread charity, showed single parents want to work but faced “significant barriers”.According to the report, single parents are almost twice as likely as parents in a couple to want to increase their hours, at 14 per cent versus 8 per cent, but single parent unemployment rates are double those of couple parents.The pandemic has worsened the gap, with the number of single parents out of work for a year or more...
infomeddnews.com
Six Strategies for Nurses to Provide Better Care
As a nurse, the responsibility on your shoulders is immense. The nurse practitioner’s role has evolved immensely over the years, and nurses are now an integral part of the healthcare system. Without their presence, it can be challenging for patients to get timely and effective care, and the entire system can collapse. However, without staying updated, healthcare professionals won’t be well-equipped to provide patients with the best care, and in the worst-case scenario, a lack of knowledge can also endanger lives instead of saving them. Thus, nurses must take the necessary steps to improve their skills and provide better patient care. It can be challenging to figure out where to start, but we’ve got a few tips to help you understand things better. Keep reading below to learn more.
The remote workers have left, but the housing havoc they created remains
WASHINGTON — The throngs of remote workers who flocked to rural communities throughout the pandemic have begun to thin as employers push a return to offices. But for many of the towns remote workers descended on, the housing crisis they fueled has remained. “The people can’t find housing, and...
Essence
Children Are Significantly Impacted By Their Parents' Work Experience, Research Shows
A longitudinal study following low-wage, working-class families over a decade revealed that children’s development were linked to how their parents experienced their jobs and careers. Turns out that it’s harder for children to stay in a child’s place, particularly if their parent has a challenging job. According...
