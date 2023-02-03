Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Resurfaces Amidst WWE Hiatus
Randy Orton will always be regarded as one of the best generational talents to compete in WWE. Carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather, the Viper has been a cornerstone for the company for twenty years. However, Orton has been absent from WWE television programming for a long time now, but doesn’t look to have lost touch with fitness in the latest photo.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Cage Match
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to collide inside a steel cage on RAW Is XXX but that match never happened. Instead, Damage CTRL assaulted Lynch for a minute or so, further taking the rivalry a notch up. This past week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was brought into the feud between Lynch and Bayley when the latter declared that the former Universal champion only married The Man because she was pregnant.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With The Bloodline After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
Sami Zayn made headlines after he turned on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. The ramifications of his actions were finally displayed for the whole world to see and a subsequent title match was confirmed. The Bloodline also competed in a match after Smackdown went off the air. Sami Zayn...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Dragged Over AEW’s Inflated Roster
Tony Khan was initially applauded as a hero when he launched All Elite Wrestling a few years ago. However, this recognition soon turned into criticism of Tony’s approach to booking and managing AEW’s extensive roster. In fact, he got dragged over AEW’s inflated roster yet again. There...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Was ‘Pretty Disconnected’ From WWE During Hiatus Last Year
Charlotte Flair’s numerous WWE championship wins have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some perceiving her as overused. However, her unmatched in-ring skills are universally acknowledged and irrefutable. That being said, she was absent for a long time last year and it seems Flair was very disconnected from WWE during that time period.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Slammed Kevin Dunn For Using Offensive Slur About Hornswoggle
Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle was one of the mainstays of WWE television during the mid to late 2000s. He was used largely used as a comedy act and that never changed. That being said, Vince McMahon defended Hornswoggle in a big way against Kevin Dunn. Vince McMahon elicits mixed reactions...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Throws Beer At Seth Rollins During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has achieved great success during his WWE career, and his popularity only continues to grow. He excels in every role he is given and this is particularly evident in his current character. Additionally, it appears that his rivalry with Cody Rhodes will persist indefinitely. In fact, it seems Cody Rhodes threw beer at Rollins during a WWE live event.
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
ringsidenews.com
The Usos Will Have Trouble Making WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18th, 2023 from the Centre Bell arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the United States Championship and the other to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Apart from this, the biggest focal point of the show will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
ringsidenews.com
Dijak’s Finger Was Not Broken Following Gruesome WWE NXT Vengeance Day Injury
The WWE Superstar formerly known as T-Bar made his return after a 2-year hiatus on the November 22 edition of WWE NXT. Repackaged as Dijak, the big man put the hurt on NXT North American Wes Lee leading to a feud between the two. Dijak made an attempt at Wes Lee’s title during NXT Vengeance Day but it ended with him suffering from both a loss and what appeared to be a serious injury.
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Shows Nasty Cut From Recent WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville honed her craft in Triple H’s version of NXT, where she used her mixed martial arts background to effectively dismantle her opponents. She received her main roster call-up and the rest was history. Sonya Deville recently squared off against Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair in a triple...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books Roman Reigns Match For Elimination Chamber Event
Sami Zayn served the ultimate betrayal to Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble this past weekend. The former Honorary Uce will now meet The Tribal Chief for the richest prize in spots entertainment. Sami Zayn jumped Roman Reigns during the main event of WWE SmackDown this week. The former Sami Uso...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Discussed Using Mechanical Snake Alternative For Jake Roberts
WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has been part of the AEW since 2020. Roberts started out in AEW by managing Lance Archer, and the partnership proved to be somewhat of a success. That being said, it seems the company discussed using a mechanical snake for Roberts at one time, but nixed the idea due to its price tag.
ringsidenews.com
Next Week’s AEW Rampage Will Air In Different Time Slot
AEW has gone through a lot of changes ever since its inception back in 2019. This is because they have always strived to provide an alternative to WWE and for the most part, AEW has managed to give something that fans always wanted. This includes a lot of wrestling on AEW Rampage and it seems next week’s show will air on a different timeslot.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want To Run For U.S. President Anymore
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was highly anticipated, and his entrance truly entranced fans. Rhodes has become a huge fan-favorite due to how he has been booked by WWE so far. That being said, many believed that Rhodes was going to run for President one day. However, it seems that will no longer be happening anymore.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixes The Bloodline From Roman Reigns’ New Merchandise
Roman Reigns’ heel turn in 2020 kickstarted after The Tribal Chief formed an unlikely alliance with Paul Heyman. Reigns brought The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa into the fold as well. It seems that Roman may be returning to his solo roots sooner than later. WWE dropped brand...
