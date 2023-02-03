Read full article on original website
froggyweb.com
Owner of small auto repair business in Fargo challenges city closing order
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – The owner of a Fargo auto repair shop is launching a legal battle against the city’s demands that he shut down his business next month, or face heavy fines. John Bultman was told that he needs to close John’s repair, his tiny shop in...
froggyweb.com
Freezin’ for a Reason to benefit homeless, veterans this weekend
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) – The F-M Legion Riders are Freezin’ for a Reason at the Moorhead American Legion this weekend to raise awareness for the homeless and veterans. “They have tents out back. We have trailers. People can just drive through and drop off food donations,” Golden Drive...
