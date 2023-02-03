Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
Related
max983.net
Candidate Filing Ends in May Primary Municipal Election in Marshall County
The time for candidates to file for office came to a close Friday at noon CT in the Marshall County Clerk’s Office for the May Primary Municipal Election. Several candidates filed last week including Republican Duane Culp for Plymouth City Council District 1, Democrat Jonah Best for Bourbon Town Council, Republican Joe Blakley for Bremen Town Council, Republican Michael Leman for Bremen Town Council, Republican Leigh (Boo) Marshall for Culver Town Council, Republican Bryan Miller for Bremen Town Council, Republican Ginny Bess Munroe for Culver Town Council, Republican Dana Neer for Culver Town Council, and Gary Schue for Argos Town Council.
max983.net
Marshall County Commissioners to Meet Today
The Marshall County Commissioners will meet today where Plan Director Ty Adley will have a U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 Coalition plan presentation. Marshall County Council on Aging Director Janis Jeffirs Holiday will present a vehicle lease agreement and quarterly claim for the commissioners to approve. Marshall County Community Corrections Director Ward Byers will request to apply for a Community Corrections grant, and Christie Johnson from Superior Court No. 3 will ask to apply for a Problem Solving Court grant.
max983.net
Culver Community School Board to Meet Tonight
The Culver Community School Board members will award construction bids for the upcoming construction projects when they meet tonight. The board will also continue conversations concerning a Culver Youth Club building construction. A resolution to authorize reductions, and a resolution to transfer amounts from the Education Fund to the Operations Funds will be considered.
inkfreenews.com
Primary Filing Ends, No Primary In Warsaw? Races In Winona Lake And Syracuse
WARSAW — The deadline for candidates to file for the May Primary ballot ended at noon today, Friday, Feb. 3. There will be no primary contested races for the city of Warsaw. This is the first in a number of years. The county election board will be determining if there is a need to conduct a primary election for the city.
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson proclaims Feb. 5, 2023, as Elkhart County Symphony Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra held its annual youth concert at the Lerner Theatre and invited some special guests. They welcomed the Concord High School Symphony Orchestra and guest solo clarinetist Betsy Jaffee for their Symphony Legends Concert. “Today’s concert theme is “The Legends,” where we are...
max983.net
Indiana Coroners Association Scholarship Available
Marshall County Coroner John Grolich recently announced a scholarship opportunity for students wishing to pursue a career in Forensic Science, Death Investigation or a related field. The Indiana Coroners Association scholarship is available for applicants who are a resident of Indiana and attend an Indiana college or university. Applicants will...
abc57.com
Elkhart Schools: low response to survey, asking for feedback at in-person meetings
ELKHART, Ind.- Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) is seeking more feedback through multiple in-person meetings beginning Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The feasibility survey put out previously did not yield enough information in terms of responding. ECS is asking those who wish to attend to first register ahead of time through...
tourcounsel.com
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
WNDU
One person injured in LaPorte County house fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
max983.net
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Tuesday, January 31 after an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say officers were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. ET after a report was made of a single vehicle accident on State Road 10 at the curves near the west county line in Culver.
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka responds to 'noncredible' threats to John Young
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka and John Young Middle School Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families Thursday addressing three separate threats to the middle school this week. According to the letter, the threats were not related and deemed not credible by investigators. There is no...
moderncampground.com
RV Industry Gears Up for Fixed Operations Certification Week
According to the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association (RVIA), the RV industry is gearing up for the much-anticipated RV Fixed Operations Certification Week, set to take place from March 5-11. The event is a collaboration between the Society of Certified RV Professionals, the RV Technical Institute,...
max983.net
Knox Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession
A Knox man was arrested Wednesday, February 1 after officers from the Plymouth Police Department were called to a business on Jefferson Street on a report of a domestic dispute in a vehicle. Police say two people were reportedly fighting in a truck. An investigation found 42-year-old James Messer allegedly...
hometownnewsnow.com
Car Takes Out Pole at Hammer's
(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle striking a NIPSCO pole resulted in several hundred power outages in the Michigan City area late this morning. At about 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 and Johnson Road. Witnesses say a NIPSCO pole was broken in two and the upper half of the pole was dangling above the ground from the power lines.
Comments / 0