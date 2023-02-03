Read full article on original website
Related
max983.net
Knox Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession
A Knox man was arrested Wednesday, February 1 after officers from the Plymouth Police Department were called to a business on Jefferson Street on a report of a domestic dispute in a vehicle. Police say two people were reportedly fighting in a truck. An investigation found 42-year-old James Messer allegedly...
regionnewssource.org
Valparaiso Police Investigating Report of Overnight Gun Shots
The Valparaiso Police are investigating the report of multiple gun shots heard in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street in the overnight hours of Sunday, February 5. The reports indicated three loud bangs were heard in the area at approximately 2:15 AM. Police responded at the time of the reports and found no parties in the area and received no report of injuries. There was no information to suggest a further threat existed and it is not believed there is a current danger to public safety, police stated in a release Sunday.
abc57.com
Stolen vehicle leads to crash, Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a driver allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a chase before being severely injured in a crash, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 11:15 a.m. on Friday, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle in a...
95.3 MNC
Police pursuit of stolen car in Goshen ends with crash, driver hospitalized
A pursuit of a stolen car ended with a crash and the suspect driver rushed to the hospital. Goshen Police were notified around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, about a stolen vehicle that was spotted in the parking lot of a gas station in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road.
Police find 27-year-old Benton Harbor man dead in vehicle
A woman’s screams alerted law enforcement to a 27-year-old Benton Harbor man found dead in a car Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were patrolling the area of 384 Marshall in Benton Harbor when they went to investigate the cause behind a woman screaming. Upon arriving to the scene, officers found Denell Newson dead in a car.
max983.net
Suspect Arrested in Stolen Property Investigation in Marshall County
A suspect has been arrested in a stolen property investigation that began in May 2022 by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. According to police, a stolen property report was made on May 25, 2022 from the 14,000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July 2022, the victim advised investigators that two of his stolen items were potentially located in La Porte County at an auction house, according to the report. A subsequent investigation of the alleged seller, 19-year-old Braden Masten of Walkerton, yielded a warrant for his arrest.
abc57.com
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
Your News Local
North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed
This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
Times-Union Newspaper
Sunday Morning House Fire Contained Mainly To Attic
A firefighter went to a hospital to get checked out after an early Sunday morning house fire in Warsaw, but otherwise there were no injuries. “Everybody got out of the residence, pretty much immediately,” said Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Public Information Officer Max Kinsey. WWFT was dispatched at 5:38 a.m....
95.3 MNC
Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants
Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crow Bar Robbery Attack
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a robbery and beating at a Michigan City area motel. About three weeks ago, police responded to the Dunes Inn along U.S. 421 near Interstate 94. Briene Henderson, 33, allegedly went inside a room and had a brief conversation...
abc57.com
Knox High School on lockdown after sounds of gunfire
KNOX, Ind.- Knox High School was put on lockdown after school officials reported hearing a gunshot around 9 a.m. After investigating, police learned the sound of a gun shot was actually from a vehicle back-firing as it was leaving the southeast parking lot.
22 WSBT
Stolen vehicle crash disrupts major Mishawaka intersection
Mishawaka, IN — Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincoln Way on Thursday. Police say that it happened just before noon and that a stolen vehicle was involved. That vehicle was reported stolen at Barnaby’s on Grape Road. The stolen...
95.3 MNC
Indiana McDonald’s worker in trouble after surveillance shows her chasing, hitting customer
A McDonalds worker in Portage, Indiana is in trouble after surveillance video caught her chasing after a customer and then hitting the customer in the face as she tried to leave. Sherise Parrish is charged with battery and is in the Porter County Jail. Parrish said she was preparing food...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Wrong-way driver detection system installed at Calumet Ave. Toll Road exit
The Indiana Toll Road is looking to prevent wrong-way drivers in Hammond. The Toll Road says it installed a wrong-way driver detection and alert system last month on the eastbound exit ramp to Calumet. The system uses thermal detectors and high-speed cameras. If it finds a driver going the wrong...
abc57.com
Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
WNDU
Busy intersection in Mishawaka back open following crash
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection at W. University Drive and Main Street in Mishawaka is now reopen following a two- vehicle crash Friday morning. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. There are no reports of any injuries from the crash at this time.
Comments / 0