Read full article on original website
Related
max983.net
Indiana Coroners Association Scholarship Available
Marshall County Coroner John Grolich recently announced a scholarship opportunity for students wishing to pursue a career in Forensic Science, Death Investigation or a related field. The Indiana Coroners Association scholarship is available for applicants who are a resident of Indiana and attend an Indiana college or university. Applicants will...
casscountyonline.com
Indiana governor announces appointments to various state boards and commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session
Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
max983.net
Free FAFSA Filing Help at College Goal Sunday
Financial aid professionals from all across Indiana will be volunteering at close to 40 sites to help college bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2 PM (local time), February 26th, 2023. The free program assists Indiana...
95.3 MNC
Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants
Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
Missing mom's husband considered 'person of interest' faces extradition to Indiana on unrelated charges
Xavier Breland - a person of interest in his wife Ciera Breland's disappearance - is being extradited back to Indiana from Georgia on unrelated charges.
city-countyobserver.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov for National Unclaimed Property Day
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to see what types of treasures await you on National Unclaimed Property Day. “Protecting Hoosiers’ liberty is my office’s top priority,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Returningunclaimed property to the rightful owners is just one way we carry out this larger mission. Who knows — you might find $5 or $1,000, but it’s worth a look.”
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
abc57.com
Indiana DNR Law Enforcement warns Indiana residents to stay off the ice
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement agency, there have been multiple incidents involving people falling through the ice in northern Indiana throughout Sunday. The department advises that icy conditions are going to continue to deteriorate and weaken as the weather gets warmer, and that community members...
Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN
Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
Indiana bill looks to raise scholarship funds for aspiring teachers
INDIANA, USA — A bill working its way through the Indiana legislature is looking to address the state's teacher shortages. House Bill 1637 would raise the scholarship amounts for several teacher education programs in the state. The bill passed out of the committee on education on Friday. During testimony,...
A push to legalize cannabis in Indiana continues to struggle for a foothold
Despite about a dozen bills at the Statehouse this legislative session, the push to legalize cannabis in Indiana continues to struggle for a foothold. Katie Wiley is the chief legal officer for Stash Ventures, a company lobbying for cannabis legalization. She said taking action at the state level before federal legalization has benefits.
hometownnewsnow.com
State Police Introduce New K-9 Teams for This Region
(Lowell, IN) - Northwest Indiana has three new K-9 police teams among the State Police ranks. Three troopers and their K-9 partners recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. They are:. Trooper William Carlson and his partner Cooper, a German Shepherd. Carlson is a seven-year veteran...
wrtv.com
Goodwill's Excel Center, a high school for adults, seeing success with over 8,000 Hoosier graduates
INDIANAPOLIS — When you shop or donate at Goodwill locations across Southern and Central Indiana, your money directly impacts Hoosiers. Some of that money goes to The Excel Center, a high school for adults. "Every single morning they treat you like, hey you can do this," Rizan Hajii Mohamed...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
WTHR
Indiana Senate bill proposes helping aging foster youth with cost of learning to drive and auto insurance
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a right of passage for many young Hoosiers when they hit 16, learning how to drive and getting a license. “A normal stepping stone in somebody’s life,” said Julia Stumler. If you’re one of the close to 9,000 kids currently in Indiana’s foster...
cbs4indy.com
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for seriving delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Indiana? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Indiana too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Indiana so definitely leave your suggestions below.
indianapublicradio.org
Bill aims to free Indiana schools from ‘regulatory handcuffs.’ Teachers worry it’ll silence them
Some teachers and unions argue part of Senate Bill 486 would further erode teachers’ collective bargaining rights. The bill’s supporters say it’s a “deregulation bill” that will empower administrators and educators. The Senate Education and Career Development Committee passed SB 486 Wednesday. Seven Republicans voted...
Comments / 0