Culver Community School Board to Meet Tonight

The Culver Community School Board members will award construction bids for the upcoming construction projects when they meet tonight. The board will also continue conversations concerning a Culver Youth Club building construction. A resolution to authorize reductions, and a resolution to transfer amounts from the Education Fund to the Operations Funds will be considered.
CULVER, IN
max983.net

Marshall County Commissioners to Meet Today

The Marshall County Commissioners will meet today where Plan Director Ty Adley will have a U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 Coalition plan presentation. Marshall County Council on Aging Director Janis Jeffirs Holiday will present a vehicle lease agreement and quarterly claim for the commissioners to approve. Marshall County Community Corrections Director Ward Byers will request to apply for a Community Corrections grant, and Christie Johnson from Superior Court No. 3 will ask to apply for a Problem Solving Court grant.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
INDIANA STATE
max983.net

Candidate Filing Ends in May Primary Municipal Election in Marshall County

The time for candidates to file for office came to a close Friday at noon CT in the Marshall County Clerk’s Office for the May Primary Municipal Election. Several candidates filed last week including Republican Duane Culp for Plymouth City Council District 1, Democrat Jonah Best for Bourbon Town Council, Republican Joe Blakley for Bremen Town Council, Republican Michael Leman for Bremen Town Council, Republican Leigh (Boo) Marshall for Culver Town Council, Republican Bryan Miller for Bremen Town Council, Republican Ginny Bess Munroe for Culver Town Council, Republican Dana Neer for Culver Town Council, and Gary Schue for Argos Town Council.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Indiana Coroners Association Scholarship Available

Marshall County Coroner John Grolich recently announced a scholarship opportunity for students wishing to pursue a career in Forensic Science, Death Investigation or a related field. The Indiana Coroners Association scholarship is available for applicants who are a resident of Indiana and attend an Indiana college or university. Applicants will...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Warsaw Orthopedic Maintenance Technician Enters Congressional Race

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Another name has entered the fray when it comes to the Congressional seat being vacated by Jim Banks. Mike Felker a Republican Candidate is seeking election of US Congress District 3, establishing his committee Felker for Congress. Felker is a native Hoosier who lives and works in Warsaw and is currently employed as a maintenance technician in the orthopedic industry and has been for the past 17 years. After retiring from 20 years in the Army National Guard with two combat deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Felker expressed his excitement to run for public office and continue to serve both Indiana and the country.
WARSAW, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Both Mayors Unopposed in Primary

(La Porte, IN) - The filing deadline for candidates in the May primary has passed with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody running unopposed for the republican nomination. The only democrat in the primary race is Ron Zimmer, who was defeated for the party nomination in a landslide by then mayor Kathy Chroback in 2011.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant

Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
tourcounsel.com

Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana

Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment

ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

There’s a Reason to go to Avilla

AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
AVILLA, IN
WNDU

Fire severely damages Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

New Asian Restaurant To Open In Warsaw Soon

WARSAW — A new Asian restaurant will soon be opening at the former Asian Cajun location on Detroit Street in Warsaw. The owners of Yamato Steakhouse of Japan, Warsaw, purchased the property at 937 N. Detroit St. in May 2022. The restaurant, doing business as Sushiko, will offer sushi, hibachi, and Chinese dishes, as well as beer, wine and liquor.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant

ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
