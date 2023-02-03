Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson proclaims Feb. 5, 2023, as Elkhart County Symphony Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra held its annual youth concert at the Lerner Theatre and invited some special guests. They welcomed the Concord High School Symphony Orchestra and guest solo clarinetist Betsy Jaffee for their Symphony Legends Concert. “Today’s concert theme is “The Legends,” where we are...
max983.net
Culver Community School Board to Meet Tonight
The Culver Community School Board members will award construction bids for the upcoming construction projects when they meet tonight. The board will also continue conversations concerning a Culver Youth Club building construction. A resolution to authorize reductions, and a resolution to transfer amounts from the Education Fund to the Operations Funds will be considered.
max983.net
Marshall County Commissioners to Meet Today
The Marshall County Commissioners will meet today where Plan Director Ty Adley will have a U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 Coalition plan presentation. Marshall County Council on Aging Director Janis Jeffirs Holiday will present a vehicle lease agreement and quarterly claim for the commissioners to approve. Marshall County Community Corrections Director Ward Byers will request to apply for a Community Corrections grant, and Christie Johnson from Superior Court No. 3 will ask to apply for a Problem Solving Court grant.
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
max983.net
Candidate Filing Ends in May Primary Municipal Election in Marshall County
The time for candidates to file for office came to a close Friday at noon CT in the Marshall County Clerk’s Office for the May Primary Municipal Election. Several candidates filed last week including Republican Duane Culp for Plymouth City Council District 1, Democrat Jonah Best for Bourbon Town Council, Republican Joe Blakley for Bremen Town Council, Republican Michael Leman for Bremen Town Council, Republican Leigh (Boo) Marshall for Culver Town Council, Republican Bryan Miller for Bremen Town Council, Republican Ginny Bess Munroe for Culver Town Council, Republican Dana Neer for Culver Town Council, and Gary Schue for Argos Town Council.
max983.net
Indiana Coroners Association Scholarship Available
Marshall County Coroner John Grolich recently announced a scholarship opportunity for students wishing to pursue a career in Forensic Science, Death Investigation or a related field. The Indiana Coroners Association scholarship is available for applicants who are a resident of Indiana and attend an Indiana college or university. Applicants will...
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
WOWO News
Warsaw Orthopedic Maintenance Technician Enters Congressional Race
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Another name has entered the fray when it comes to the Congressional seat being vacated by Jim Banks. Mike Felker a Republican Candidate is seeking election of US Congress District 3, establishing his committee Felker for Congress. Felker is a native Hoosier who lives and works in Warsaw and is currently employed as a maintenance technician in the orthopedic industry and has been for the past 17 years. After retiring from 20 years in the Army National Guard with two combat deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Felker expressed his excitement to run for public office and continue to serve both Indiana and the country.
hometownnewsnow.com
Both Mayors Unopposed in Primary
(La Porte, IN) - The filing deadline for candidates in the May primary has passed with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody running unopposed for the republican nomination. The only democrat in the primary race is Ron Zimmer, who was defeated for the party nomination in a landslide by then mayor Kathy Chroback in 2011.
abc57.com
Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant
Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
tourcounsel.com
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
abc57.com
New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment
ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
abc57.com
Elkhart Schools: low response to survey, asking for feedback at in-person meetings
ELKHART, Ind.- Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) is seeking more feedback through multiple in-person meetings beginning Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The feasibility survey put out previously did not yield enough information in terms of responding. ECS is asking those who wish to attend to first register ahead of time through...
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does This
His Sister Called it a "Test of the Universe" An Elkhart, Indiana man recently received much more than a Sausage McMuffin from the drive-thru. Instead, he found stacks of money in individual Ziploc bags totaling around $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
inkfreenews.com
New Asian Restaurant To Open In Warsaw Soon
WARSAW — A new Asian restaurant will soon be opening at the former Asian Cajun location on Detroit Street in Warsaw. The owners of Yamato Steakhouse of Japan, Warsaw, purchased the property at 937 N. Detroit St. in May 2022. The restaurant, doing business as Sushiko, will offer sushi, hibachi, and Chinese dishes, as well as beer, wine and liquor.
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
