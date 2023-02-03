Read full article on original website
max983.net
Knox Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession
A Knox man was arrested Wednesday, February 1 after officers from the Plymouth Police Department were called to a business on Jefferson Street on a report of a domestic dispute in a vehicle. Police say two people were reportedly fighting in a truck. An investigation found 42-year-old James Messer allegedly...
regionnewssource.org
Valparaiso Police Investigating Report of Overnight Gun Shots
The Valparaiso Police are investigating the report of multiple gun shots heard in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street in the overnight hours of Sunday, February 5. The reports indicated three loud bangs were heard in the area at approximately 2:15 AM. Police responded at the time of the reports and found no parties in the area and received no report of injuries. There was no information to suggest a further threat existed and it is not believed there is a current danger to public safety, police stated in a release Sunday.
95.3 MNC
Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants
Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
Police find 27-year-old Benton Harbor man dead in vehicle
A woman’s screams alerted law enforcement to a 27-year-old Benton Harbor man found dead in a car Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were patrolling the area of 384 Marshall in Benton Harbor when they went to investigate the cause behind a woman screaming. Upon arriving to the scene, officers found Denell Newson dead in a car.
abc57.com
Stolen vehicle leads to crash, Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a driver allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a chase before being severely injured in a crash, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 11:15 a.m. on Friday, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle in a...
95.3 MNC
Police pursuit of stolen car in Goshen ends with crash, driver hospitalized
A pursuit of a stolen car ended with a crash and the suspect driver rushed to the hospital. Goshen Police were notified around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, about a stolen vehicle that was spotted in the parking lot of a gas station in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road.
Your News Local
North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed
This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
max983.net
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Tuesday, January 31 after an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say officers were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. ET after a report was made of a single vehicle accident on State Road 10 at the curves near the west county line in Culver.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crow Bar Robbery Attack
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a robbery and beating at a Michigan City area motel. About three weeks ago, police responded to the Dunes Inn along U.S. 421 near Interstate 94. Briene Henderson, 33, allegedly went inside a room and had a brief conversation...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Feb. 3, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Feb. 3, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Anthony Cravens is wanted for Violation of a Court Order for the original charges of Burglary and Failure to Return to Lawful Detention.
abc57.com
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
abc57.com
Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Junk Food Theft
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man with a history of stealing is in trouble again for allegedly helping himself to some junk food. Ryan Dunfee, 38, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Theft. According to court documents, the man on January 18 was...
abc57.com
The harm and possible crackdown on catalytic converter thefts
ELKHART, Ind.-- Congress wants to crack down on the quick and easy crime sweeping Michiana. Indiana Senator Mike Braun, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, have introduced "The PART Act," new legislation to put an end to catalytic converter thefts. Right now, a stolen catalytic converter is largely untraceable. The...
95.3 MNC
Indiana McDonald’s worker in trouble after surveillance shows her chasing, hitting customer
A McDonalds worker in Portage, Indiana is in trouble after surveillance video caught her chasing after a customer and then hitting the customer in the face as she tried to leave. Sherise Parrish is charged with battery and is in the Porter County Jail. Parrish said she was preparing food...
abc57.com
Knox High School on lockdown after sounds of gunfire
KNOX, Ind.- Knox High School was put on lockdown after school officials reported hearing a gunshot around 9 a.m. After investigating, police learned the sound of a gun shot was actually from a vehicle back-firing as it was leaving the southeast parking lot.
abc57.com
Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
wkvi.com
Three Knox Residents Arrested Following Investigation
Three Knox residents were arrested Monday, January 30 following an investigation with the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CT where they reportedly found a marijuana growing operation inside the home. Police say a small child was removed from the residence.
