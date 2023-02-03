Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive arrested in Ballard County after anonymous tip
A man wanted in several counties was arrested Friday thanks to an anonymous tip. Ballard County deputies were told that 42-year-old Wayne Daugherty of Gulfport, MS was staying at a location on Mayfield Road in Ballard County. Ballard deputies contacted the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office and advised them of the...
wkms.org
Millions in donations were sent for Kentucky tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is.
MAYFIELD — Doug Irby, owner of a mold removal and home foundation repair company, sees daily reminders that Kentuckians still need help to recover from the tornadoes of December 2021. Yet most of the donations that Kentucky has set aside to help victims pay for unmet needs remain untapped,...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Paducah redesigns its website
The City of Paducah has redesigned its website. In making that announcement, city staff note that the purpose is "to create a more efficient digital experience for residents, businesses, and visitors. The website, https://paducahky.gov/, has bold imagery of Paducah locations, a clean layout with icons, and a simplified navigation structure, along with a focus on various online services."
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KFVS12
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence. On February 3, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residence in Murray, Ky. regarding a call about an intoxicated subject. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deputies discovered...
KFVS12
Murray man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop for DUI
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested the man after he failed the sobriety tests and was found with methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On February 4, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle on South 12th Street in Murray Ky., traveling in a manner that indicated the driver was possibly intoxicated.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Paducah, Kentucky
Discover the Charm and Culture of Paducah, Kentucky. Paducah, Kentucky, is a vibrant and historical city in the western part of the state. With its charming downtown, rich cultural heritage, and thriving arts scene, Paducah is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Kentucky. The city...
radionwtn.com
Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
wpsdlocal6.com
22-year-old accused of stealing Weakley County ambulance, crashing into cruiser
DRESDEN, TN — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas tells Local 6 a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a Weakley County ambulance. Weakley County Ambulance Services announced in a Facebook post that the ambulance was stolen while responding to a call in Dresden around 2 a.m. on Friday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
wpsdlocal6.com
'We acted in the best interest of the community' — Paducah mayor responds to Guess' reinstatement
PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Mayor George Bray says he's disappointed in a recent ruling to temporarily reinstate David Guess to the city commission. Commission members unanimously voted to have Guess removed from his seat after he sent racially insensitive text messages to a city employee. Guess appealed his removal,...
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
whopam.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
westkentuckystar.com
Section of North Friendship Road to be blocked on Tuesday
A section of North Friendship Road is scheduled to be blocked during the day on Tuesday. The closure will be between Canon Drive and Seneca Lane so Paducah Power System can relocate lines and poles ahead of the planned reconstruction of that corridor. The work will require a crane, meaning the road will be closed to all traffic.
KFVS12
3 Kentucky residents arrested after drug investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested three individuals for various drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Paducah. On January 31, deputies and detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at a residence on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County, Ky. The detectives also...
clarksvilletoday.com
MoCo Sherriff makes 5.6 gram weed bust at Papa Rock — Cristianna Bagwell arrested
Deputy Wyatt Orr rushed to the Woodlawn Papa Rock just after 8 p.m. Monday after dispatch allegedly received a call from a ‘concerned citizen’ that three individuals were in a black Dodge sedan smoking marijuana by the yellow dumpster. He made contact with the owner, 27-year-old Cristianna ‘Kristi’ Bagwell, who admitted she had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle. When the deputy advised her he was about to search her car, she refused and attempted to leave the scene. Deputy Wyatt Orr recovered a whopping 5.6 grams of personal use marijuana and transported Bagwell to jail.
westkentuckystar.com
Chance for heavy rain on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Paducah is watching a storm system approach that could bring us heavy rain on Wednesday. Rain will actually begin on Tuesday night, and build through the day on Wednesday. By then it could be locally heavy with some thunderstorms. So far, the expectation for flooding...
KFVS12
Mayfield police arrest man for domestic assault, strangling
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Mayfield, Ky., after there was a report of a physical fight. On Sunday February 5, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a physical domestic fight that was in progress. Police went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after being found unconscious in a running vehicle
A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a running vehicle off US 45. Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a convenience store off North US 45 where they found 36-year-old Jeremy O'Neal of Paducah passed out in his vehicle. O'Neal's vehicle was running, the transmission was in park, and his foot was reportedly on the throttle.
