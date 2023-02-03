ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle County, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Fugitive arrested in Ballard County after anonymous tip

A man wanted in several counties was arrested Friday thanks to an anonymous tip. Ballard County deputies were told that 42-year-old Wayne Daugherty of Gulfport, MS was staying at a location on Mayfield Road in Ballard County. Ballard deputies contacted the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office and advised them of the...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

City of Paducah redesigns its website

The City of Paducah has redesigned its website. In making that announcement, city staff note that the purpose is "to create a more efficient digital experience for residents, businesses, and visitors. The website, https://paducahky.gov/, has bold imagery of Paducah locations, a clean layout with icons, and a simplified navigation structure, along with a focus on various online services."
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested

LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KUTTAWA, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence. On February 3, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residence in Murray, Ky. regarding a call about an intoxicated subject. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deputies discovered...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Murray man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop for DUI

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested the man after he failed the sobriety tests and was found with methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On February 4, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle on South 12th Street in Murray Ky., traveling in a manner that indicated the driver was possibly intoxicated.
MURRAY, KY
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Paducah, Kentucky

Discover the Charm and Culture of Paducah, Kentucky. Paducah, Kentucky, is a vibrant and historical city in the western part of the state. With its charming downtown, rich cultural heritage, and thriving arts scene, Paducah is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Kentucky. The city...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase

Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
DRESDEN, TN
wkdzradio.com

Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased

A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel

A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Section of North Friendship Road to be blocked on Tuesday

A section of North Friendship Road is scheduled to be blocked during the day on Tuesday. The closure will be between Canon Drive and Seneca Lane so Paducah Power System can relocate lines and poles ahead of the planned reconstruction of that corridor. The work will require a crane, meaning the road will be closed to all traffic.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

3 Kentucky residents arrested after drug investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested three individuals for various drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Paducah. On January 31, deputies and detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at a residence on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County, Ky. The detectives also...
PADUCAH, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

MoCo Sherriff makes 5.6 gram weed bust at Papa Rock — Cristianna Bagwell arrested

Deputy Wyatt Orr rushed to the Woodlawn Papa Rock just after 8 p.m. Monday after dispatch allegedly received a call from a ‘concerned citizen’ that three individuals were in a black Dodge sedan smoking marijuana by the yellow dumpster. He made contact with the owner, 27-year-old Cristianna ‘Kristi’ Bagwell, who admitted she had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle. When the deputy advised her he was about to search her car, she refused and attempted to leave the scene. Deputy Wyatt Orr recovered a whopping 5.6 grams of personal use marijuana and transported Bagwell to jail.
WOODLAWN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Chance for heavy rain on Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Paducah is watching a storm system approach that could bring us heavy rain on Wednesday. Rain will actually begin on Tuesday night, and build through the day on Wednesday. By then it could be locally heavy with some thunderstorms. So far, the expectation for flooding...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield police arrest man for domestic assault, strangling

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Mayfield, Ky., after there was a report of a physical fight. On Sunday February 5, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a physical domestic fight that was in progress. Police went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man arrested after being found unconscious in a running vehicle

A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a running vehicle off US 45. Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a convenience store off North US 45 where they found 36-year-old Jeremy O'Neal of Paducah passed out in his vehicle. O'Neal's vehicle was running, the transmission was in park, and his foot was reportedly on the throttle.
PADUCAH, KY

