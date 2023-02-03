ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devin Vanterpool of Christ the King Picks Up St. Bonaventure Hoops Offer

Class of 2023 Christ the King Regional High School (Queens, N.Y.) guard Devin Vanterpool has received an offer from Division I St. Bonaventure Mens’ basketball program, today VerbalCommits.com Tweeted. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder also holds offers from D1 Florida Atlantic University (FAU), Manhattan and Robert Morris, per VerbalCommits.com. The Bonnies...
Estonia-Born, Immaculata-La Salle Forward Eke Rüütel Earns NJIT Hoops Offer

2023 Immaculata-La Salle High School (Fla.) forward Eke Rüütel has received an offer from Division I New Jersey Institute of Technolgy (NJIT), today Elite Euro Talent Tweeted. In addition to the NJIT offer, the 6-foot-8 Orissaare, Estonia, native holds an offer from Florida International University. https://amzn.to/3JFH1bo (New Jersey...
Chatham Boys’ Hoops Upends Jefferson in Quarters of MCT

The Chatham boys’ basketball team quickly established itself against sixth-seeded Jefferson (14-4) in the quarterfinal round of the Morris County Tournament, outscoring the opposition 15-4 in the first quarter on its way to a 70-56 victory Saturday at home. Four players scored in double digits for the No. 3...
