Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.81MM shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN). This represents 4.85% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.36MM shares and 6.22% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Centerspace (CSR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Centerspace (CSR). This represents 6.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.30MM shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE). This represents 6.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.24MM shares and 5.96% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ
Frost Phillip Md Et Al Updates Holdings in Douglas Elliman (DOUG)
Fintel reports that Frost Phillip Md Et Al has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.19MM shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.13MM shares and 9.20% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades HomeStreet (HMST)
On January 31, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for HomeStreet from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for HomeStreet is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of $29.75.
NASDAQ
Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) reported $645 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 40.9%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $662.64 million, representing a surprise...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights Deere, Rockwell Automation, Cboe Global Markets and Alaska Air Group
Chicago, IL – February 6, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Deere & Co. DE, Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE and Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK. 4 Stocks with Sales Growth for Guaranteed Returns in 2023. After a highly disappointing 2022,...
NASDAQ
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Philip Morris (PM) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Know?
Philip Morris International Inc. PM is likely to register a decline in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7,442 million, suggesting a drop of 8.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The...
NASDAQ
Energizer Holdings (ENR) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Energizer Holdings said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Spire (SR) Declares $0.72 Dividend
Spire said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Forget Pure-Play EV Stocks. Toyota (NYSE:TM) is Better
Pure-play EV stocks have generated a lot of buzz over the last few years, but many of these stocks are not profitable and trade at steep valuations. Investors would be wise to instead take a look at shares of the world's leading automaker, Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM). Not only does Toyota enjoy a large lead at the top of the global auto market, but the company’s stock looks like a Strong Buy based on its attractive valuation and sensible EV strategy.
Comments / 0