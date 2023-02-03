Read full article on original website
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.81MM shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN). This represents 4.85% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.36MM shares and 6.22% of the company, a...
State Street Cuts Stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS). This represents 5.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 5.14% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
BlackRock Increases Position in Microvision (MVIS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.09MM shares of Microvision, Inc. (MVIS). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10.69MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.46% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
ALLETE (ALE) Declares $0.68 Dividend
ALLETE said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.71 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share. At the current share price...
State Street Increases Position in Centerspace (CSR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Centerspace (CSR). This represents 6.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades HomeStreet (HMST)
On January 31, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for HomeStreet from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for HomeStreet is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of $29.75.
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
After dropping 19% in 2022, the S&P 500 has started the new year off on a strong footing, rising over 9%. This positive performance might have sparked renewed interest among investors, who have been waiting on the sidelines for things to turn back around. If this sounds like you, then it's probably a good idea to figure out what to invest in right now for the long term.
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Provident Financial Services (PFS) Declares $0.24 Dividend
Provident Financial Services said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) reported $645 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 40.9%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $662.64 million, representing a surprise...
Zacks.com featured highlights Deere, Rockwell Automation, Cboe Global Markets and Alaska Air Group
Chicago, IL – February 6, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Deere & Co. DE, Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE and Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK. 4 Stocks with Sales Growth for Guaranteed Returns in 2023. After a highly disappointing 2022,...
Is a Surprise Coming for Itau Unibanco (ITUB) This Earnings Season?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Itau Unibanco is seeing...
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Enphase Energy (ENPH) with Neutral Recommendation
On February 3, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Enphase Energy with a Neutral recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $324.04. The forecasts range from a low of $195.94 to a high of $397.95. The average price target represents an increase of 45.35% from its latest reported closing price of $222.93.
Sterling's (STRL) E-Infrastructure Segment Wins $260M Contracts
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL recently won contracts worth $260 million for its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment. Its E-infrastructure projects provide development services for large-scale sites like warehouses, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, multi-use facilities and industrial facilities. This segment has shown robust growth, strengthening the company’s leading market position. With...
