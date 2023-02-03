Read full article on original website
Boys basketball preview: Eagles host Spartans on 104.1 WRLU
The Southern Door Eagles renew an old rivalry when they host the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans in a non-conference boys’ basketball game Monday night. The Spartans (6-8 in the NEC, 7-12 overall) are coming off a thrilling 55-54 overtime win over Denmark last Thursday, while Southern Door (10-1 in the Packerland, 15-3 overall) beat previously undefeated Crivitz 68-62 Saturday, behind 33 points from Drew Daoust who connected on six three-pointers. The game will be the third one in four days for the Eagles.
Sturgeon Bay ski team compete at Granite Peak
This past Thursday, the Sturgeon Bay Ski and Snowboard team had another great showing in the 4th Northern Conference meet of the season, this time at Granite Peak in Wausau. The Clipper boys were led by Junior Ben Stephens, who finished 21st overall in the meet, and posted a top 20 performance in the Slalom event. Freshman Levi Ullman had improved times across the board, and Junior Xavier Jandrin improved in the Giant Slalom and Super G, but had a rough start in the Slalom event that prevented him from having a banner day.
L-C dance takes 5th at state
The Luxemburg-Casco and Sturgeon Bay dance teams had successful outings at last weekend's state dance competition in LaCrosse. The squad took 5th place in D4 pom while also competing in the D2 jazz competition. Sturgeon Bay competed in the state competition for the first time as dual event performers. It...
Knights of Columbus District Free Throw Championship results
Nine local youth will be advancing to the regional finals of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship after winning the District Level competition in Sturgeon Bay on Saturday morning. Boys and girls, nine to 13 years old, from Door and Kewaunee counties, participated at St. John Bosco Gymnasium after...
Gamblers salvage weekend with Sunday win
After losses on Friday and Saturday, the Green Bay Gamblers found a win in Cedar Rapids on Sunday. The Gamblers were shutout by the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday and Saturday by identical 3-0 scores with the venue the lone change in the equation. On Sunday, Michael DeAngelo broke the...
Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton
Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
Eagles soar over Sevastopol on 103.3 The Clipper, host Crivitz Saturday
The Southern Door Eagles rolled to an easy 91-36 victory over the Sevastopol Pioneers Friday night in Boys’ Packerland Conference action. The Eagles’ Drew Daoust, after making history eclipsing the 1,000 career point mark earlier this week, scored 22 of his game-high 36 points in the first half to lead Southern Door to their tenth Packerland win of the season.
Vikings can't fight off Blazers' rally on U 102.1
The Gibraltar Vikings boys' basketball team led at halftime but could not hold on as they lost to NEW Lutheran 68-61 in Fish Creek. The Blazers' Tristian Lynch and the Vikings' Jake Schar put on a shooting clinic in the first half as they matched each other throughout the team's runs that caused several lead changes early on. The Vikings would carry the momentum into the break as Schar hit two late threes and Braden Sitte slammed home four dunks to give themselves a 43-36 lead at the break.
Jane Wienke
Beverly Jane Wienke, 82, of rural Algoma, founder and owner of Wienke’s Market, peacefully gained eternal life on February 5, 2023. She was born October 11, 1940, in Algoma WI, to Elden and Edith (Stuebs) Nelson. Jane graduated from Algoma High School in 1958 and attended UW-Oshkosh, earning a...
Fatal Crash Friday in Brown County
A Bellevue man died in a single-vehicle crash in the village of Ledgeview early yesterday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff’s office says the 64-year-old man’s vehicle left the roadway of I-43 at Glenmore Road, went down an embankment, and hit the bank where it stopped. The crash happened just after 12:30 yesterday afternoon. No further information is available at this time.
Wisconsin filmmakers highlighted in 14th Annual Door County Short Film Fest
You can watch films that were directed or filmed by Wisconsin filmmakers at the 14th Annual Door County Short Film Fest. Stop by the Northern Sky Gould Theater on February 17th and 18th for refreshments, discussions, and Q&As with filmmakers. Friday, you could watch a full-length feature film shown at 7:00 pm. On Saturday, 23 short films and 1 full-length will be screened from 1:00- 7:00 pm. The founder and director, Chris Opper, will discuss the production and moving-making process. At the end of the festival, the 2023 Golden Mug Award will be given to the winning film, and the 2023 People’s Choice Mug Award will be presented to the film that receives the most votes from the festival attendees.
Manitowoc County Fire out, business expected to reopen Monday
Less than 24 hours after a large fire ignited at a scrap yard in the town of Meeme, officials say the blaze has been put out thanks to a massive effort from local first responders.
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GoFundMe pages set up for victims of Green Bay double homicide
The victims have been identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public and no injuries were reported. Traffic Alert: Crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County closes east &...
Man gets life without parole in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac du Flambeau man will spend life in prison without parole for an execution-style murder in Green Bay. Waylon Wayman was found guilty in Brown County Court on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Wayman shot Codie Schultz in the back...
Barriers installed at “most dangerous intersection” in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concrete barriers were installed early Monday at an intersection dubbed the “most dangerous” in Brown County. The Brown County Highway Department installed the barriers to address a high rate of injury crashes at Packerland Drive and the Mason Street Frontage Road. The south...
Firefighters responding to fire at metal scrap business in Manitowoc County
A fire at a metal scrap business in Manitowoc County sent a large plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.
Door and Kewaunee counties remain in low COVID community level
One new COVID-19-related death in the area did not change the COVID-19 community level in Door or Kewaunee counties. The pair are among 63 counties in the low COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Nine are at the medium level, and none are at the high level.
Ten without a home, one sent to hospital from afternoon apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One resident was sent to the hospital after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in the City of Green Bay. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m., where they found smoke showing on the rear of a two-story apartment building.
