You can watch films that were directed or filmed by Wisconsin filmmakers at the 14th Annual Door County Short Film Fest. Stop by the Northern Sky Gould Theater on February 17th and 18th for refreshments, discussions, and Q&As with filmmakers. Friday, you could watch a full-length feature film shown at 7:00 pm. On Saturday, 23 short films and 1 full-length will be screened from 1:00- 7:00 pm. The founder and director, Chris Opper, will discuss the production and moving-making process. At the end of the festival, the 2023 Golden Mug Award will be given to the winning film, and the 2023 People’s Choice Mug Award will be presented to the film that receives the most votes from the festival attendees.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO