Kansas State

NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot soars to $747M

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing, though no tickets matched all of the winning numbers pushing Monday’s Powerball jackpot to $747 million, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the lucky, second-prize Powerball ticket was sold on...
George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
Sharee B.

Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
country1037fm.com

Those Second Chance Lottery Tickets Payoff

Happy birthday to Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, and for winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. The North Carolina Education lottery has chances to win for a second chance, so don’t throw tickets away. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still in a state of awesomeness! The lucky man says, “It’s just unbelievable.” Mr. Lee beat some long odds of 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,500. He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation someplace warm.
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

