Tacoma officers catch two armed robbery suspects after they tried to rob businesses
Tacoma officers caught and arrested two men who allegedly tried to rob businesses, according to the Tacoma Police Department. On Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., officers went to an armed robbery of a business in the 8400 block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma. Officers used surveillance videos to find a man in a parked car a few blocks away. The 33-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail for first-degree robbery, according to Tacoma officers. Later on Tuesday, at 3:38 p.m., officers went to a reported armed robbery of a business in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street in Tacoma.
Warrants issued for women who were with suspected mail thief when he was killed in Port Orchard
Arrest warrants for Priscilla Scott and Anne Faalogo were issued as part of the investigation into the murder of Richard Taii in Port Orchard on Jan. 10, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.
Bystander gets woman’s purse back after attempted carjacking, robbery in downtown Seattle
A bystander who witnessed a robbery and attempted carjacking chased down the suspect and retrieved the 68-year-old victim’s purse.
Suspect arrested after man hit with large metal pipe, robbed in International District
Police said the suspect followed the victim as he ran away after the attack.
The Suburban Times
Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
Two Seattle teens allegedly committed crimes and then unknowingly drove to officers
Seattle police arrested two teenagers for allegedly having a gun and driving a stolen car early Saturday morning in South Beacon Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 5:18 a.m., two officers were in the car on the way to join another two officers who had already arrived at a disturbance on 38th Avenue South. The teenagers unknowingly drove to precisely where the police were headed, the report said. The two officers, on their way, saw a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive South and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car. Seeing they were blocked in, the teenagers immediately ran out of the car. In such a hurry, the driver forgot to put the car in park, and it rolled forward and hit an unoccupied parked car.
q13fox.com
Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Police Chief discusses closing municipal jail
Olympia is set to close the decades-old municipal jail facility as it outlived its structural lifespan, Police Chief Rich Allen announced at the city council meeting yesterday. Allen updated the council members and the public on the present condition of the current jail, which he described as "living on borrowed...
1 killed, 2 injured after man driving forklift causes multi-vehicle collision in north Seattle
A woman was killed on Tuesday evening after a man on a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision in north Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.
$17.5M worth of drugs seized by King County Sheriff’s Office in 2022
Officials with the King County Sheriff’s Office say $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized by the agency last year, and law enforcement is not slowing down. More significant drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region, as police continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Seattle...
KATU.com
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
Do you know this Lacey hotel theft suspect?
The woman is suspected of stealing cash from a hotel room.
Man killed in Graham was pepper-sprayed then shot, detectives say
Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a man living in a shed in the backyard of a Graham home was shot and killed Thursday morning.
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses Turns Himself in and Is Released on Unsecured Bail
The Centralia man accused of abusing two horses in his care last year and failing to answer his court summons on Tuesday turned himself in at the Lewis County Jail on Thursday. The defendant, Isaac A. Knee, 31, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail on Friday after defense attorney Rachael...
Man shot multiple times in White Center
The King County Sheriff’s Office said there are believed to be three suspects.
q13fox.com
Pierce County medical examiner looking to ID John Doe
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in wooded area in Parkland last summer. The unidentified middle-aged man was found dead in a small, wooded area near an open parking lot on 115th Street in Parkland on June 21, 2022.
MyNorthwest.com
Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant
A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
Man originally arrested for driving without license arrested again for drugs and stolen guns
Seattle Police arrested a man on Jan. 9 for a traffic violation and then again on Jan. 31 for carrying drugs and stolen guns. “It was déjà vu all over again this week,” the report said. On Jan. 9, in downtown Seattle, police conducted a routine traffic stop. They stopped the driver and asked for his license, which he couldn’t provide. The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for driving without a license. When officers searched him, they found $1,536 in cash in his pants. As police were searching his car, they found what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana and a scale. Police seized the vehicle and got a search warrant.
