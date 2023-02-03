ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma officers catch two armed robbery suspects after they tried to rob businesses

Tacoma officers caught and arrested two men who allegedly tried to rob businesses, according to the Tacoma Police Department. On Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., officers went to an armed robbery of a business in the 8400 block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma. Officers used surveillance videos to find a man in a parked car a few blocks away. The 33-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail for first-degree robbery, according to Tacoma officers. Later on Tuesday, at 3:38 p.m., officers went to a reported armed robbery of a business in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two Seattle teens allegedly committed crimes and then unknowingly drove to officers

Seattle police arrested two teenagers for allegedly having a gun and driving a stolen car early Saturday morning in South Beacon Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 5:18 a.m., two officers were in the car on the way to join another two officers who had already arrived at a disturbance on 38th Avenue South. The teenagers unknowingly drove to precisely where the police were headed, the report said. The two officers, on their way, saw a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive South and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car. Seeing they were blocked in, the teenagers immediately ran out of the car. In such a hurry, the driver forgot to put the car in park, and it rolled forward and hit an unoccupied parked car.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia Police Chief discusses closing municipal jail

Olympia is set to close the decades-old municipal jail facility as it outlived its structural lifespan, Police Chief Rich Allen announced at the city council meeting yesterday. Allen updated the council members and the public on the present condition of the current jail, which he described as "living on borrowed...
OLYMPIA, WA
KATU.com

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County medical examiner looking to ID John Doe

TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in wooded area in Parkland last summer. The unidentified middle-aged man was found dead in a small, wooded area near an open parking lot on 115th Street in Parkland on June 21, 2022.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man originally arrested for driving without license arrested again for drugs and stolen guns

Seattle Police arrested a man on Jan. 9 for a traffic violation and then again on Jan. 31 for carrying drugs and stolen guns. “It was déjà vu all over again this week,” the report said. On Jan. 9, in downtown Seattle, police conducted a routine traffic stop. They stopped the driver and asked for his license, which he couldn’t provide. The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for driving without a license. When officers searched him, they found $1,536 in cash in his pants. As police were searching his car, they found what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana and a scale. Police seized the vehicle and got a search warrant.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy