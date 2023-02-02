ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Centre, MN

Morrison County Rescues 56 Animals

MOTLEY (WJON News) - Details are emerging from a Morrison County Sheriff search warrant in January. Officials say the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on the 34,000 block of Highway 10, about four miles south of Motley. During a previous call, a deputy had noticed...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Rice Woman Hurt in Crash in Mille Lacs County

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- A woman from Rice was hurt when the car she was riding in rolled. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County near Onamia. Fifty-three-year-old William McClure of Jenks, Oklahoma was driving south on...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Stearns County Could Serve as Waite Park’s Emergency Manager

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials are considering the possibility of having Stearns County serve as the city's Emergency Manager. Police Chief Dave Bentrud has been currently serving in that role, and with his upcoming retirement, he felt this would be a good option as Stearns County already manages the city's EMS Plan.
WAITE PARK, MN
Fire Claims Family Pets

FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A house fire Friday afternoon south of Albany led to the death of family pets. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office was sent to the 30,000 block of County Road 41 in Farming Township after an off-duty firefighter reported smoke coming from a home. The...
ALBANY, MN
The Story of Ronneby in Benton County

Every small town has a story and this is the story of Ronneby. Ronneby is an unincorporated community in Maywood Township in Benton County 2 miles east of Foley on Highway 23. According to the 2010 census Ronneby had 67 residents but the last sign that was up in 2008 in Ronneby indicated they had 37 residents.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Osakis Firefighter Hurt While Responding to Silo Fire

OSAKIS (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a silo fire that happened near Osakis Saturday. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the Osakis Fire Department responded to a property in the 13000 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township just after 11:30 a.m. Officials...
OSAKIS, MN
One Person Taken to Hospital After Crash Involving A Semi

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi Thursday morning. The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and 18th Street North in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, driven by 41-year-old...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Local Pilot Featured in National Magazine

UNDATED (WJON News) - A local pilot, and his home-built plane, will be featured in a national magazine. Zach Jackson, of Brainerd, will be featured in the February issue of Sport, a magazine published by the Experimental Aircraft Association. Jackson’s J-3 Piper Cub replica was hand built so he could...
BRAINERD, MN
Ronneby in Pictures [GALLERY]

Ronneby is an unincorporated community in eastern Benton County 2 miles east of Foley. Ronneby is located in Maywood Township in Benton County. As of the 2010 census its population was 67. The community is located along State Highway 23 near Benton County Road 6 and next to the St. Francis River. The community no longer has a sign up along Highway 23.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
An Old Creamery in Randall, MN Has Been Converted into a Quilt Shop

As I was on my way home to Long Prairie this weekend my mom called and asked me if I wanted to go with her to Randall. Not a question I get too often, considering Randall is a pretty small town, and I had no idea what my mom wanted to do there. She explained she needed some fabric for a project and wanted to go to the quilt shop.
RANDALL, MN
Sartell High School Gets $5,000 State Grant for CNA Program

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell-St. Stephen High School has received some state funding to help prepare future nursing assistants. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative, in collaboration of the State of Minnesota and Minnesota State, awarded over $98,000 in equipment grants to 24 Minnesota High Schools. Kara Brink is the...
SARTELL, MN
Durenberger Laid To Rest In Collegeville

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Hundreds gathered at St. John’s Abbey Tuesday morning for the funeral of U.S. Senator Dave Durenberger. Senator Durenberger was born in St. Cloud in 1934 and attended St. John’s Prep school and St. John’s University. He started his political career as Governor Levander’s...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Win a Mixed Up Valentine’s Day Prize with MIX 94.9!

Tired of the same old, same old when celebrating Valentine's Day?. Then why not MIX it up this year for a Mixed Up Valentine's Day with MIX 94.9 and Marnanteli's Pizza of Cold Spring!. Instead of your usual flowers, jewelry and or chocolate, we've got a 1 Large one-topping pizza...
COLD SPRING, MN
High School Sports Results Monday February 6

MBB – Gopher Basketball Weekly, 12:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM. MBB – Gophers at Illinois, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM (postponed) GHKY – Section playoffs, Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Moorhead. GHKY – Section playoffs, #6 St. Cloud at #3 Alexandria.
BRAINERD, MN
