Family of woman decapitated in Utah national park by swinging gate to get $10M in damages
A judge ruled Monday that the U.S. will give more than $10 million in damages to the family of 25-year-old Esther Nakajjigo after she was killed in Utah's Arches National Park in 2020.
The Brief, Wondrous Life of Little Leo
When Leo Babler was born with a rare and deadly genetic disorder, his parents reshaped their lives, moving to the mountains, building out an adventure van, and making sure their son experienced the most beautiful wild places in the country during the time they had. Outside's long reads email newsletter...
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
Friend of Julian Sands, who has hiked 'incredibly hard' Mt. Baldy with Sands, calls actor 'extremely advanced'
Kevin Ryan, a friend of actor Julian Sands, who has been missing for 13 days, said the 65-year-old is an "extremely advanced hiker" who introduced him to Mount Baldy.
I was born and raised in Hawaii. Here are the 14 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.
Many travelers pack incorrectly, mispronounce Hawaiian words, and don't buy local while visiting places like the Big Island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu.
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
Inside the Magic
Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End
A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.
British actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker
British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in shows like "24" and movies like "A Room with a View" and "Arachnophobia," has been identified as a hiker missing in the Mt. Baldy, California area since last Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
A stranded elderly couple in Hawaii had no spare tire nor cell service. 'A guardian angel' saved the day.
“We can never express how grateful we are for his kindness,” wrote Sheila Kane, 78, in a letter to Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
California Road Completely Collapses Right Where Woman is Walking
As California continues to receive an onslaught of rain and snow, we’re getting a first-hand look at the unrelenting weather via social media. In a recent video, users watched in terror as one woman narrowly escaped death as a road collapsed beneath her in Montecito, California. In the terrifying...
9.0 quake rocked the Pacific Coast 323 years ago and sent an 'orphan tsunami' to Japan
On Jan. 26, 1700, a massive 9.0 quake ruptured hundreds of miles along the deep offshore waters of the Pacific Coast, forever altering the local landscape and sending a tsunami not only across much of North America's western shores but also thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean into Japan.
travelawaits.com
4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town
As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
outsidemagazine
