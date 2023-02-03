Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
Liberty Lifter X-Plane: The strategic heavy lift aircraft for US forces
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. Department of Defense's research and development agency, has picked General Atomics and Aurora Flight Sciences as two teams for the Phase I of its Liberty Lifter X-Plane program, a press release said. The Liberty Lifter X-Plane program envisages a long-range, low-cost seaplane...
Brazilian Navy says it will sink 'ghost' aircraft carrier at high sea
A decommissioned aircraft carrier from the 1960s that has been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there will be sunk in the Atlantic Ocean in waters under Brazil's jurisdiction, the Brazilian Navy said on Wednesday.
Bizzarrini Giotto Kickstarts Italian Automaker Rebirth With V12 Engine And Giugiaro Design
Little-known Italian marque Bizzarrini has unveiled its first new supercar, called the Giotto. Named after the company's founder, the limited-run beauty boasts Giugiaro styling and the promise of great performance. Powertrain details will be revealed later, but Bizzarrini says the vehicle is expected to have a naturally aspirated, mid-engined V12....
Phys.org
Drilling campaign reaches a depth of 808 meters in the Antarctic ice sheet
In Antarctica, the second drilling campaign of the Beyond EPICA—Oldest Ice project, at the remote field site Little Dome C, has been successfully completed. This project is an unprecedented challenge for paleoclimatology studies and its goal is to go back 1.5 million years in time to reconstruct past temperatures and greenhouse gas concentrations through the analysis of an ice core extracted from the depths of the ice sheet.
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
Futurism
Professor Believes Door to Warp Drive May Lie With Ethylene Glycol
The dream of a warp drive, a futuristic propulsion system that could allow us to cover astronomical distances at the speed of light or faster, is still alive. While the idea has historically been relegated largely to the realms of science fiction, a growing number of engineers are hard at work trying to turn it into a reality.
The Inline-6 Is Back: Here's Every Automaker Building A Gasoline Straight-6 In 2023
We may live in the era of downsizing and electrification, but despite this, the automotive world has seen a resurgence of one particular engine format - the inline-six. Once revered for its smoothness and sultry sound, it fell out of favor as manufacturers utilized the compact nature of a V6, with its versatility in being able to fit both longitudinal and transverse mounting applications. BMW was the lone holdout for the longest time, and the inline-six became a hallmark of the brand's finest performers. But in the year of our Lord 2023, the inline six is back, with no fewer than five car-making conglomerates using this fantastic engine. It's not just the reserve of premium brands anymore, either, as the likes of Jeep and Mazda are in on the action too. So, to celebrate the return of the straight-six, we thought we'd celebrate the manufacturers at the forefront of its revival.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Japanese Cargo Ship Capsizes and Sinks After Collision
Two Japanese cargo ships collided while traveling through the Kurushima Strait in the Seto Inland Sea on the night of February 2 with one of the vessels capsizing and later sinking. Three of the vessel’s crew were located, while the search was ongoing for the vessel’s captain and first officer, who were both reported missing. TV images appear to show that at least one person has died. The second vessel was damaged but able to proceed to port with no injuries to the four crew aboard.
2024 Ford Ranger For North America Spied Without Any Camouflage
Seeing a Ford Ranger on the streets of Detroit isn't a big deal, but this one is special. It's the next-generation model, which debuted for global markets over a year ago. That didn't include North America, and in the months since the debut, we've seen camouflaged test vehicles from time to time. Now, our spy photographers in Motown caught the new US-spec Ranger in full view, revealing everything on the outside.
Futurism
NASA Official Admits There's a Bit of an Issue on the Space Station
The International Space Station is, without a doubt, really awesome — but even NASA has to admit when it's reached its limits. As SpaceNews reports, a NASA official suggested during a recent conference that because commercial spacecraft like those of SpaceX have made it possible to take four American astronauts to the ISS rather than three, the extra cargo needed to sustain that fourth person takes up quite a bit of space that would otherwise be used to transport research equipment.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcat Tracks: Identification Guide for Snow, Mud, and More
Bobcats are medium-sized North American wild cats. They live in diverse habitats that include snowy regions, forests, and swamplands. Bobcat tracks are very round and include 4 toe pads at the top of the palm pad. CharacteristicsDescription. Size1-3 inches across. Features4 asymmetric toe pads. 1 palm pad. Claw ImpressionsAbsent. Characteristics...
motor1.com
New Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spied with rear seats and charging port
Mercedes-AMG has been spied while putting the finishing touches on the next-gen GT Coupe in northern Europe. By "coupe," we mean that in the truest sense of the meaning since this prototype isn't the confusingly named GT 4-Door Coupe. The Porsche 911 competitor from Affalterbach was seen resting between two test sessions, flaunting its sleek production body painted in AMG Green Hell Magno. As expected, it looks like an SL with a fixed roof.
gcaptain.com
LNG Carrier Grounds in Suez Canal
A LNG carrier has run aground in the Suez Canal, but at this time does not pose a threat to maritime traffic through the waterway, Leth Agencies has confirmed. The vessel, the Grace Emilia, grounded at km 125 in Little Bitter Lake, on the southern end of the canal, Leth Agencies reported.
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
Here's What Made Volkswagen's Air-Cooled Engine So Special
The original VW Beetle was first offered for sale in the United States in 1949 and officially ended sales in 1977.
Silent Yachts Just Launched the First Electric Catamaran From Its New Italian Shipyard
Silent Yachts is saying “ciao” to an exciting new chapter. The Austrian outfit, which began building yachts in 2009, just launched the very first Silent 60 electric catamaran from its new shipyard in Italy. Spanning more than five acres, the Fano site encompasses four giant sheds in which a team of 200 or so work on Silent’s designs. The inaugural cat to debut in Italy was a Silent 60. Introduced in 2021, this constantly evolving model represents the pinnacle of clean, emissions-free cruising. (Robb Report enjoyed a smooth and quiet ride on the third hull in the series last summer, in fact.)...
Jeep's New Turbocharged Four-Pot Engine Is Smaller, Beefier, And More Frugal Than Before
Jeep's new 2.0-liter engine is not only more powerful but, according to new ratings from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the four-pot is more economical too. As reported by Autoblog, the Global Medium Engine is far more frugal than the outdated 2.4-liter Tigershark engine. Where the larger-capacity motor produced 177 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque, the new turbocharged mill musters up 200 hp and 221 lb-ft. It made its debut in the revised Jeep Compass and is also available in the larger Cherokee.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Rainforest in the World
While some of the youngest forests on the planet are currently establishing themselves, other forests on the planet have been around for over 100 million years. We’ll discover the oldest rainforest in the world and discuss some details about this ancient forest. What Is a Rainforest?. Rainforests are forests...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Caterpillar to show more than 30 machines at ConExpo
Caterpillar will show off more than 30 machines at ConExpo in Las Vegas, US, in what it claims is its largest exhibit to date. The OEM has taken a 70,000 sq ft demonstration area for the show, which runs from 14-18 March, at the Operator Stadium in the Festival Lot.
Comments / 0