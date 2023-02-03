NASHVILLE – Troy went on the road for the first time during its winning streak and came away with a 5-1 victory at Tennessee State on Sunday afternoon, playing on Vanderbilt's indoor courts. The Trojans have now won six straight matches, their longest streak in two years, when they finished the 2021 season 20-4. Carles Anton remained undefeated on the spring with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 win on court two, while Mario Martinez Serrano picked up his sixth straight win with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory on the top court. Troy (6-1) has dominated on the upper courts this year with a combined 12-1 record on courts one and two.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO