Read full article on original website
Related
troytrojans.com
Zay Williams Keeps Troy Above Texas State Late
TROY, Ala. – Zay Williams comes through in the clutch to put Troy back in the win column over Texas State, 68-64, on Saturday night in Trojan Arena. The three-game skid ends as the Trojans (14-11, 6-6 SBC) get back to .500 in conference play to move up to a three-way tie for sixth. Meanwhile, the Bobcats (11-14, 4-8 SBC) fall for the third straight game to remain in 11th.
troytrojans.com
Trojans Tame the Tigers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Without dropping a single set, Troy dominates Tennessee State by sweeping the competition, 7-0, in the TSU Tennis Complex Sunday morning. The hot start continues as the Trojans start 2-0 for the first time in head coach Rawia Elsisi's career and the first time since 2008-09.
troytrojans.com
Men’s Tennis Drops Tennessee State for Sixth Straight Win
NASHVILLE – Troy went on the road for the first time during its winning streak and came away with a 5-1 victory at Tennessee State on Sunday afternoon, playing on Vanderbilt's indoor courts. The Trojans have now won six straight matches, their longest streak in two years, when they finished the 2021 season 20-4. Carles Anton remained undefeated on the spring with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 win on court two, while Mario Martinez Serrano picked up his sixth straight win with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory on the top court. Troy (6-1) has dominated on the upper courts this year with a combined 12-1 record on courts one and two.
troytrojans.com
Trojans Return from Camel City Invitational with a Pair of Sweeps
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – The strong showing for Troy track and field continued at the Camel City Invite this weekend as Troy swept both the men's and women's 4x400 meter relay and women's 200m events. "We continued to get better this weekend in many events," Director Marc Davis said....
Comments / 0