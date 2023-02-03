Read full article on original website
Time to Buy These 3 Internet -Commerce Stocks?
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list several internet commerce stocks are standing out with earnings estimate revisions on the rise. With the Internet-Commerce Industry currently in the top 11% of over 250 Zacks Industries here is a look at some of the top-rated stocks in the space to consider buying amid the strong start to 2023.
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Qualcomm Stock Is Ready for Takeoff Despite a Weak Phone Market
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), its latest earnings, and why investors might want to remain bullish on the company. Nick shares his thoughts on the growth opportunities for this chip giant. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Best Stocks To Invest In 2023? 2 Wheat Stocks To Know
Wheat is a type of cereal grain that is widely cultivated and consumed around the world. It is a staple food for a large portion of the global population and is used in a variety of food products, including bread, pasta, and cereal. The demand for wheat is consistently high, making it a crucial commodity in the agriculture sector.
Why Berkshire Hathaway Is a No-Brainer Bear Market Stock
While the S&P 500 index has bounced back from last year's lows, there are still reasons to be worried about the economy and what stock markets could do in the near term. But instead of moving away from stocks, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro say finding strong businesses is a better approach. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) leads the way if you're looking for shelter in any coming storm.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in The Cards?
Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8, 2023, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company’s earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. How Are Estimates Placed?. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line...
2 Reasons to Buy Johnson & Johnson, and 2 Reasons to Sell
There are plenty of reasons why many investors enjoy holding shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), one of the world's largest healthcare businesses. With the company's impressive track record of dividend payments and its pipeline's massive throughput of new medicines, it's clear that this stock will be around for the foreseeable future.
Camping World (CWH) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know
Camping World (CWH) closed at $26.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $223.78, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com featured highlights Deere, Rockwell Automation, Cboe Global Markets and Alaska Air Group
Chicago, IL – February 6, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Deere & Co. DE, Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE and Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK. 4 Stocks with Sales Growth for Guaranteed Returns in 2023. After a highly disappointing 2022,...
State Street Cuts Stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS). This represents 5.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 5.14% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Nasdaq Bull Market: Why It's Time to Buy Starbucks Stock
We could already be seeing the beginning of a bull market for Nasdaq stocks. And those include Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), the still-growing global coffee giant. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down the three key things that could make it a top stock you'll want to own in a bull market.
State Street Increases Position in Centerspace (CSR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Centerspace (CSR). This represents 6.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Can Peloton Stock Really Make an 'Epic Comeback?'
Has Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) finally reset itself? The connected fitness superstar exploded well beyond its capabilities at the beginning of the pandemic and then seemed to implode as it made strategic moves that failed to anticipate consumer demand. It's been a year since the company brought in a new and experienced CEO to get back on track, and Peloton looks a lot different than in the heady days of lockdowns.
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for BBY - 2/6/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for BEST BUY CO INC (BBY). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, BBY rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/4/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. POST HOLDINGS INC (POST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing...
Forget Pure-Play EV Stocks. Toyota (NYSE:TM) is Better
Pure-play EV stocks have generated a lot of buzz over the last few years, but many of these stocks are not profitable and trade at steep valuations. Investors would be wise to instead take a look at shares of the world's leading automaker, Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM). Not only does Toyota enjoy a large lead at the top of the global auto market, but the company’s stock looks like a Strong Buy based on its attractive valuation and sensible EV strategy.
March 2024 Options Now Available For Meta Platforms
Investors in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 2024 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 403 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the META options chain for the new March 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
