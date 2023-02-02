ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkton, NC

foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
wpde.com

Crews respond to shed fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
LORIS, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Lumiere the Rooster, 40 Birds Missing from Lake Waccamaw Farm

There's nothing more heartbreaking than having a pet stolen, but what if that pet is of the backyard feathered variety?. Ashley Batten of Lake Waccamaw knows all about that loss, and she's looking to bring her fluffy fellow, Lumiere, home. Lumiere is a beautiful English silver-laced Orpington who weighs between...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WBTW News13

Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Feb. 3

There is a lot of great events and good news going on in the county over the next couple of weeks. There may be lows in the weather, but activities are burning hot in the area. If you've missed any news over the last few days, be sure to log onto www.columbuscountynews.com to find out what's going on for absolutely free. No subscription required.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Chinese Balloon Shot Down

A Chinese balloon equipped with surveillance equipment was visible in the clear blue skies over Columbus today until it was shot down a short while ago. The balloon's presence grounded airports at Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, and military aircraft can clearly be seen in the southern and southwestern skies over Columbus. It was shot down by a military aircraft off the South Carolina coast.
COLUMBUS, OH
WRAL

Operation to destroy Chinese balloon pauses travel at airport in Wilmington

Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days. Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
LORIS, SC

