SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
NC beach officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," Sunset Beach police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Crews respond to shed fire in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
Lumiere the Rooster, 40 Birds Missing from Lake Waccamaw Farm
There's nothing more heartbreaking than having a pet stolen, but what if that pet is of the backyard feathered variety?. Ashley Batten of Lake Waccamaw knows all about that loss, and she's looking to bring her fluffy fellow, Lumiere, home. Lumiere is a beautiful English silver-laced Orpington who weighs between...
Ground stop issued at some South Carolina, North Carolina airports after Chinese balloon reports
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration issued at ground stop at some South Carolina and North Carolina airports on Saturday. The Chinese balloon was spotted over the Upstate Saturday morning. (Video from the Upstate is in the video player above and below) See pictures and videos sent...
RAW VIDEO: Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast (Source: Rob Carothers)
Wear Red Day: How you can check on your heart health and prevent disease. Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. A car was partially crushed under a tractor-trailer during a crash on U.S. 421 near the overpass with I-140 on Thursday.
State troopers, EMS respond to deadly crash on North Carolina Highway 87 in Cumberland County
One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene. One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene.
The Chinese Spy Balloon Has Been Shot Down Over The Atlantic Ocean
U.S. officials say the massive Chinese spy balloon, first seen above Montana, was shot down over U.S. airspace over South Carolina. It is expected to land in U.S.territorial waters, the official said, adding that airspace will be reopened once it’s in the water. The balloon
Rising seas will force North Carolina beach towns to move. The idea of leaving isn’t easy.
It took her breath away the first time she laid eyes on it. Its white clapboards glistening in the sunlight, pelicans soaring above — there it was, Glenda Browning’s dream home. She named it Pelican Point, even though she didn’t own it. For the next 18 years,...
Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
The Good News for Feb. 3
There is a lot of great events and good news going on in the county over the next couple of weeks. There may be lows in the weather, but activities are burning hot in the area. If you've missed any news over the last few days, be sure to log onto www.columbuscountynews.com to find out what's going on for absolutely free. No subscription required.
Chinese Balloon Shot Down
A Chinese balloon equipped with surveillance equipment was visible in the clear blue skies over Columbus today until it was shot down a short while ago. The balloon's presence grounded airports at Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, and military aircraft can clearly be seen in the southern and southwestern skies over Columbus. It was shot down by a military aircraft off the South Carolina coast.
Dillon County authorities investigate shootout, crash in Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County authorities are investigating after a shootout and vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community. It all began when someone in a car shot at a home, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. That prompted someone inside the home to return fire. […]
Police flock to Lumberton for radar training
LUMBERTON — Commuters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a significant police presence on Wednesday and will see more on Thursday, all
Robeson Road Runners seek contestants for chili cook-off
LUMBERTON — What is dubbed “the biggest and best chili cook-off in North Carolina” is making its return to this year’s
NCDOT addresses community concerns of difficult-to-see lines on resurfaced section of US 17
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve driven a recently-resurfaced portion of US 17 near Leland, you’ve likely experienced how difficult it is to see the temporary lines at night — especially in the rain. Several people in the community have expressed concerns about being unable to...
Operation to destroy Chinese balloon pauses travel at airport in Wilmington
Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days. Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days.
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
NC State Highway Patrol release new information in Duplin County fatal hit and run
Duplin County, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released new information on a hit and run collision in Duplin County. State Highway Patrol responded to 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Road on February 3 to a fatal pedestrian collision. They say 96-year-old Mary Ella Bunn was hit by an...
