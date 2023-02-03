Read full article on original website
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska’s governor, lieutenant governor and top officials are in line for a pay increase
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and the commissioners of the state’s cabinet-level agencies will automatically receive inflation-driven raises in July unless the Alaska Legislature passes legislation by March 25 to block the increase. The State Officers Compensation Commission, which sets the pay of the governor, lieutenant governor,...
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska State Troopers will soon be wearing body cameras. The public can comment on what the rules will be.
Around 30 Alaska state troopers and other state law enforcement will start wearing body cameras for the first time this coming spring under an Alaska Department of Public Safety pilot program. Ahead of the pilot program, the public can provide written comment from Wednesday through March 1 on the state’s draft body worn camera policy.
