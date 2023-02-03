Read full article on original website
Truck, Home Damaged in Drive-by Shooting
Deputies are investigating a shooting report on Clyde Norris Road near Tabor City Friday. The sheriff’s office said James O’Neal Johnson was feeding his chickens around 10:19 a.m. when someone drove past his home and opened fire. No one was injured but a home and vehicle were damaged...
Starved Dogs Seized in Nakina
For the second time in less than a month, starving dogs have been seized in Columbus County. More than 20 malnourished dogs were picked up at a Nakina home Friday, said Lt. Josh McPherson of Columbus County Animal Protective Services. The dogs were without food, water or shelter for an extended period of time. McPherson said the dogs were of several different breeds.
Man Dead in Housefire
The county’s first fire fatality of the year happened this morning (Sunday) near Chadbourn. Deputy Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster said fire crews responded to Matthews Drive off Bird Cage Road at 7:15 a.m. They made entry of the home and found the victim, a male, inside. The man’s name...
Chinese Balloon Shot Down
A Chinese balloon equipped with surveillance equipment was visible in the clear blue skies over Columbus today until it was shot down a short while ago. The balloon's presence grounded airports at Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, and military aircraft can clearly be seen in the southern and southwestern skies over Columbus. It was shot down by a military aircraft off the South Carolina coast.
