For the second time in less than a month, starving dogs have been seized in Columbus County. More than 20 malnourished dogs were picked up at a Nakina home Friday, said Lt. Josh McPherson of Columbus County Animal Protective Services. The dogs were without food, water or shelter for an extended period of time. McPherson said the dogs were of several different breeds.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO