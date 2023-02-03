ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

30-year-old Bobi breaks record for world's oldest dog ever

A dog named Bobi who lives in Portugal has been declared as both the world's oldest living dog, and the world's oldest dog ever, Guinness World Records announced Thursday. Born on May 11, 1992, Bobi is now 30 years and 267 days old, the Guinness World Records said. He is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed known for protecting livestock, according to the American Kennel Club. Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs have an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years, Guinness said.  Bobi's age was verified by SIAC, a pet database authorized by the Portuguese government, Guinness said. Bobi is very calm...
100-year-old man creates a world record after working at the same company for 84 years

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. It has since been updated. A Brazilian man has created a world record by working at the same company for more than 84 years. According to Guinness World Records, Walter Orthmann, 100, has worked for the textile company Industrias Renaux S.A for more than eight decades. Orthmann started work in January 1938 when he was just 15, as his family was struggling to make ends meet. It was also a time when most kids worked. "Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family," said Orthmann. "As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14." He started out as a shipping assistant before being promoted to sales. Not long after, he became a manager in the department. "Walter believes that the best part about having a job is that it gives you a sense of purpose, commitment and a routine," Guinness World Records said of Orthmann. He is now officially the Guinness World Records title holder for the longest career in the same company.
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Newly adopted 2-year-old spots her mom during a school concert and her reaction is priceless

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 30, 2022. It has since been updated. A video of a small girl recognizing her mother during a school concert has gone viral. The 2-year-old, Amaris Traversy, is shown with her preschool classmates on a stage in the TikTok video. Amid all the children dressed in their paper crowns singing a song led by their teacher, Amaris was unable to concentrate on anything except her mother, Genevieve Traversy, who was in the audience for a Thanksgiving celebration. Traversy filmed the clip in 2019 but posted it on TikTok in 2022. She wrote in the caption that she caught this moment on camera shortly after "adopting my baby girl," who turned 5 years old in 2022.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Man who had his face torn off by a bear explains how he survived: ‘I had to dig the debris out of my airway’

A man who was left severely disfigured after a vicious bear attack has shared his incredible survival story in hopes it can help others who find themselves in a similar situation. The attack happened in 2011 but 65-year-old Wes Perkins still bears the scars of a terrifying encounter with a grizzly beast in the Alaskan mountains. Interviewed by Youtuber Dannie Rose for a short film released last month, Mr Perkins, a former fire chief in the city of Nome, recounted the attack in detail.Mr Perkins had been on a hunting trip with his friend Dan Stang and Stang’s son...
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Photographer Captures Rare Birth Photo of Baby Still in Amniotic Sac

A photographer has captured remarkable photos of a rare 1-in-80,000 “en caul” birth when the baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac. Warning: This article contains graphic photos of childbirth that some may find disturbing. Ludmila Gusman, a 44-year-old family and birth photographer based in Brazil,...

