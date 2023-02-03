Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. It has since been updated. A Brazilian man has created a world record by working at the same company for more than 84 years. According to Guinness World Records, Walter Orthmann, 100, has worked for the textile company Industrias Renaux S.A for more than eight decades. Orthmann started work in January 1938 when he was just 15, as his family was struggling to make ends meet. It was also a time when most kids worked. "Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family," said Orthmann. "As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14." He started out as a shipping assistant before being promoted to sales. Not long after, he became a manager in the department. "Walter believes that the best part about having a job is that it gives you a sense of purpose, commitment and a routine," Guinness World Records said of Orthmann. He is now officially the Guinness World Records title holder for the longest career in the same company.

