ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Fugitive arrested in Ballard County after anonymous tip

A man wanted in several counties was arrested Friday thanks to an anonymous tip. Ballard County deputies were told that 42-year-old Wayne Daugherty of Gulfport, MS was staying at a location on Mayfield Road in Ballard County. Ballard deputies contacted the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office and advised them of the...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

City of Paducah redesigns its website

The City of Paducah has redesigned its website. In making that announcement, city staff note that the purpose is "to create a more efficient digital experience for residents, businesses, and visitors. The website, https://paducahky.gov/, has bold imagery of Paducah locations, a clean layout with icons, and a simplified navigation structure, along with a focus on various online services."
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Beshear announces more funding for Marshall County

Governor Andy Beshear announced more funding for Marshall County during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday. The $375,000 award is through the Western Kentucky SAFE Fund for the Marshall County Fiscal Court to help cover costs incurred as a result of the 2021 tornado. The money was awarded to assist...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested

LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KUTTAWA, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence. On February 3, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residence in Murray, Ky. regarding a call about an intoxicated subject. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deputies discovered...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Murray man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop for DUI

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested the man after he failed the sobriety tests and was found with methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On February 4, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle on South 12th Street in Murray Ky., traveling in a manner that indicated the driver was possibly intoxicated.
MURRAY, KY
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Paducah, Kentucky

Discover the Charm and Culture of Paducah, Kentucky. Paducah, Kentucky, is a vibrant and historical city in the western part of the state. With its charming downtown, rich cultural heritage, and thriving arts scene, Paducah is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Kentucky. The city...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase

Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
DRESDEN, TN
wkdzradio.com

Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased

A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
thecamdenchronicle.com

Flu hits commercial bird farm in Weakley County

A chicken farm in rural Weakley County fell victim to the highly devastating avian influenza, often referred to as “bird flu.” The detection was reported by the Tennessee state veterinarian. It was discovered in a flock of broiler chickens at the farm. The farm, which raises commercial chickens...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thecamdenchronicle.com

Watson Lumber buys Marks Building Materials

The new year came with a change in ownership for one of Benton County’s long-time businesses. Ben Marks, of Marks Building Materials on Hwy. 70 East, has sold the lumberyard to Seth Bennett. Seth is the owner of Watson Lumber Co., in Huntingdon and Bennett Hardware in McKenzie. With...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel

A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

3 Kentucky residents arrested after drug investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested three individuals for various drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Paducah. On January 31, deputies and detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at a residence on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County, Ky. The detectives also...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy