Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive arrested in Ballard County after anonymous tip
A man wanted in several counties was arrested Friday thanks to an anonymous tip. Ballard County deputies were told that 42-year-old Wayne Daugherty of Gulfport, MS was staying at a location on Mayfield Road in Ballard County. Ballard deputies contacted the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office and advised them of the...
wkms.org
Millions in donations were sent for Kentucky tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is.
MAYFIELD — Doug Irby, owner of a mold removal and home foundation repair company, sees daily reminders that Kentuckians still need help to recover from the tornadoes of December 2021. Yet most of the donations that Kentucky has set aside to help victims pay for unmet needs remain untapped,...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Paducah redesigns its website
The City of Paducah has redesigned its website. In making that announcement, city staff note that the purpose is "to create a more efficient digital experience for residents, businesses, and visitors. The website, https://paducahky.gov/, has bold imagery of Paducah locations, a clean layout with icons, and a simplified navigation structure, along with a focus on various online services."
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear announces more funding for Marshall County
Governor Andy Beshear announced more funding for Marshall County during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday. The $375,000 award is through the Western Kentucky SAFE Fund for the Marshall County Fiscal Court to help cover costs incurred as a result of the 2021 tornado. The money was awarded to assist...
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KFVS12
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence. On February 3, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residence in Murray, Ky. regarding a call about an intoxicated subject. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deputies discovered...
KFVS12
Murray man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop for DUI
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested the man after he failed the sobriety tests and was found with methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On February 4, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle on South 12th Street in Murray Ky., traveling in a manner that indicated the driver was possibly intoxicated.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Paducah, Kentucky
Discover the Charm and Culture of Paducah, Kentucky. Paducah, Kentucky, is a vibrant and historical city in the western part of the state. With its charming downtown, rich cultural heritage, and thriving arts scene, Paducah is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Kentucky. The city...
radionwtn.com
Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
radionwtn.com
Numerous Applications Already Received For Retiring Paris Fire Chief’s Position
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy meeting Thursday evening, the Paris City Commission learned that some nine applications have already been received for the position of Paris Fire Chief pending the retirement of Chief Michael Williams. City Manager Kim Foster said the applications that have been received so far are from...
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Flu hits commercial bird farm in Weakley County
A chicken farm in rural Weakley County fell victim to the highly devastating avian influenza, often referred to as “bird flu.” The detection was reported by the Tennessee state veterinarian. It was discovered in a flock of broiler chickens at the farm. The farm, which raises commercial chickens...
wpsdlocal6.com
22-year-old accused of stealing Weakley County ambulance, crashing into cruiser
DRESDEN, TN — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas tells Local 6 a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a Weakley County ambulance. Weakley County Ambulance Services announced in a Facebook post that the ambulance was stolen while responding to a call in Dresden around 2 a.m. on Friday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
wpsdlocal6.com
'We acted in the best interest of the community' — Paducah mayor responds to Guess' reinstatement
PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Mayor George Bray says he's disappointed in a recent ruling to temporarily reinstate David Guess to the city commission. Commission members unanimously voted to have Guess removed from his seat after he sent racially insensitive text messages to a city employee. Guess appealed his removal,...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Watson Lumber buys Marks Building Materials
The new year came with a change in ownership for one of Benton County’s long-time businesses. Ben Marks, of Marks Building Materials on Hwy. 70 East, has sold the lumberyard to Seth Bennett. Seth is the owner of Watson Lumber Co., in Huntingdon and Bennett Hardware in McKenzie. With...
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department honors more than 30 officers, employees & 9 citizens
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department honored more than 30 officers and civilian employees, and nine Paducah citizens Thursday, February 2 for their outstanding acts of duty and service to the community in 2022. Officer Pedro Loredo Jr. was named the department’s Employee of the Year for...
whopam.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
KFVS12
Fire at building on N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau under investigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire at a building on North Sprigg Street on Friday morning, February 3 is under investigation. According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they believe a fire was started and it spread. They received the call around 10:46 a.m. When they arrived, light smoke...
KFVS12
3 Kentucky residents arrested after drug investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested three individuals for various drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Paducah. On January 31, deputies and detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at a residence on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County, Ky. The detectives also...
Comments / 0