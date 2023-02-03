NBA Top Five Performers Of The Day, Feb. 2: Anthony Davis Upstages LeBron James In Lakers' Victory Against Pacers

Davis finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds in comeback win

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

Anthony Davis’ double-double led the Lakers to victory against the Indiana Pacers. Davis finished the night with 31 points and 14 rebounds, including the winning shot and clutch block late against Tyrese Haliburton.

“Still getting used to the game, the flow,” Davis said. “But it felt good. My mindset tonight was to be aggressive knowing the position that we’re in, trying to get wins. Just wanted to come out and be ultra-aggressive.”

The performance came after Davis was left off the All-Star team, mostly because he's missed so many games to injury.

OTHERS:

-With Donovan Mitchell ejected, Darius Garland picked up the slack for the Cleveland Cavaliers with 32 points and 11 assists in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 54 points and 18 rebounds to fuel the Milwaukee Bucks’ comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers. He accounted for 51 percent of the Bucks’ total points.

Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players in Bucks history with at least three 50-point games in one season.

- The Nuggets crushed the Golden State Warriors behind a 33-point performance by Jamal Murray.

- Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu tied his season-high in scoring with a 22-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets. Dosunmu stepped up in the wake of subpar performances from the star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

