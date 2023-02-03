Some of our most powerful creative breakthroughs occur when our mind is focused elsewhere – those sparks of inspiration we get when our thoughts are freed and left to wander – and there is no better way to stir up such epiphanies than through travel. Ferrari’s creative director, Rocco Iannone, had such an experience when road tripping across Los Angeles. On his return, it was that sun-soaked city and the cultural iconography of Ferrari that infused his spring/summer 2023 collection for the famed marque. “I wanted to explore the myth of Ferrari through themes that have always fascinated me – travel, cinema and dreams – as transformed into notions of determination, passion and achievement,” Iannone explained.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO