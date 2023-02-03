Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktalnews.com
Who gets the largest rainfall totals Tue-Wed?
After an outstanding Sunday with tons of sun and warmer temperatures, subtle changes will be taking place. Low-level moisture will rise and clouds will begin to gather as we head into Monday. Monday morning low temperatures will range through the 40s followed by afternoon highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.
Things You Need To Know For Buddy Russ Benefit This Sunday, Feb 5 in Sulphur, Louisiana
This Sunday, Southwest Louisiana will come together to support one of our own. Friends and family are putting on a huge benefit for Russ Conrad better known as Your Buddy Russ as he is known on the radio. Russ's cancer has come back with a vengeance and he has been...
brproud.com
Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
theadvocate.com
Is manglier tea really a cure-all? Curious Louisiana digs into age-old south Louisiana remedy
The groundsel bush, known in French as manglier, is probably flourishing somewhere not far from your backyard. The unassuming shrub is ubiquitous from here to Houston and can be found along fence lines, railroad tracks and road sides. When you see its white or light gold blooms in the fall, make a note of it.
pelicanpostonline.com
Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable
Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
justshortofcrazy.com
The Best Airboat & Alligators Swamp Tour in Louisiana
Taking a swamp tour while you are visiting Louisiana should be at the top of your list of things to do. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Plus, with the right captain, you will have a lot of fun. The airboats are loud, but they...
houmatimes.com
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
Keith Frank Is Coming Back To Lake Charles For Our Legendary Lundi Gras Party on Feb. 20
It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Get ready as Townsquare Media Lake Charles proudly presents the 12th Annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band! That’s right, for more than a decade it's been the biggest Mardi Gras party in Southwest Louisiana and now it's BACK!
KPLC TV
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
theadvocate.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car On Cold Mornings In Louisiana?
You probably wouldn't think twice about warming up your car on a cold winter morning in Louisiana. I mean, you've probably got some ice on the windows, your seats are freezing, and your heater isn't going to warm up right away. Not to mention the fact you paid for that remote car starter. So of course you're not going to hesitate to warm your car up.
KPLC TV
Family remembers loved ones who died in Pershing Drive fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
GMA Dave Trips: Louisiana African-American Heritage Trail
The Louisiana African American Heritage Trail includes museums, state historic sites, churches, universities and more. Three of those are right here in Acadiana.
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
KPLC TV
UPDATE: Two of three rescued from Pershing Drive fire have died
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3000 block of Pershing Drive. The fire began at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Three people were taken from the fire and transported to a local medical facility, according to LCFD...
Stop By Casa Manana Lake Charles For Buddy Russ Day
SWLA, you have another reason to eat at Casa Manaña, 2510 Ryan Street, Lake Charles! Monday, February 6, is Buddy Russ Day! Everyone knows the big guy, whose real name is Russ Conrad. He's been a local celeb, working for 99.5 for several years, and clearing very well-liked. Outside...
inregister.com
Off the Page: Evangeline Reconsidered
When poet and scholar Henry Wadsworth Longfellow published Evangeline: A Tale of Acadie in 1847, he had never set foot in the Louisiana parishes where his star-crossed lovers journeyed in their quest for reunion, separated on their wedding day by Le Grand Dérangement. The poem, after all, is a work of the imagination, despite its real-world influences. But in the characters of Evangeline and Gabriel, Longfellow sparked an obsession; Evangeline eventually became one of the most popular works by this most popular poet in America, and one that still sits on school syllabi across the country.
prcno.org
Low river levels provide window into Louisiana’s maritime past
This story appeared in the February/March issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. Last summer and fall, the Mississippi River experienced a significant decrease in water levels due...
kalb.com
4-H District Livestock Show 2023
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Nightside Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Evening Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Evening Forecast. $45M insurance incentive legislation heads to governor’s desk. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST. |. On Friday, Feb. 3, lawmakers passed two bills on the appropriation of $45 million...
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0