Lake Charles, LA

ktalnews.com

Who gets the largest rainfall totals Tue-Wed?

After an outstanding Sunday with tons of sun and warmer temperatures, subtle changes will be taking place. Low-level moisture will rise and clouds will begin to gather as we head into Monday. Monday morning low temperatures will range through the 40s followed by afternoon highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
LOUISIANA STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable

Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
GONZALES, LA
justshortofcrazy.com

The Best Airboat & Alligators Swamp Tour in Louisiana

Taking a swamp tour while you are visiting Louisiana should be at the top of your list of things to do. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Plus, with the right captain, you will have a lot of fun. The airboats are loud, but they...
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Keith Frank Is Coming Back To Lake Charles For Our Legendary Lundi Gras Party on Feb. 20

It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Get ready as Townsquare Media Lake Charles proudly presents the 12th Annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band! That’s right, for more than a decade it's been the biggest Mardi Gras party in Southwest Louisiana and now it's BACK!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles city bus involved in accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Family remembers loved ones who died in Pershing Drive fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

UPDATE: Two of three rescued from Pershing Drive fire have died

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3000 block of Pershing Drive. The fire began at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Three people were taken from the fire and transported to a local medical facility, according to LCFD...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Stop By Casa Manana Lake Charles For Buddy Russ Day

SWLA, you have another reason to eat at Casa Manaña, 2510 Ryan Street, Lake Charles! Monday, February 6, is Buddy Russ Day! Everyone knows the big guy, whose real name is Russ Conrad. He's been a local celeb, working for 99.5 for several years, and clearing very well-liked. Outside...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
inregister.com

Off the Page: Evangeline Reconsidered

When poet and scholar Henry Wadsworth Longfellow published Evangeline: A Tale of Acadie in 1847, he had never set foot in the Louisiana parishes where his star-crossed lovers journeyed in their quest for reunion, separated on their wedding day by Le Grand Dérangement. The poem, after all, is a work of the imagination, despite its real-world influences. But in the characters of Evangeline and Gabriel, Longfellow sparked an obsession; Evangeline eventually became one of the most popular works by this most popular poet in America, and one that still sits on school syllabi across the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
prcno.org

Low river levels provide window into Louisiana’s maritime past

This story appeared in the February/March issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. Last summer and fall, the Mississippi River experienced a significant decrease in water levels due...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

4-H District Livestock Show 2023

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Nightside Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Evening Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Evening Forecast. $45M insurance incentive legislation heads to governor’s desk. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST. |. On Friday, Feb. 3, lawmakers passed two bills on the appropriation of $45 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
