altcoinbuzz.io

50X Crypto Portfolio Update | Why I’m Adding This ONE Coin

It’s monthly update time for our 50x Portfolio. What a difference a month makes right? The Bitcoin and Ethereum gains are pushing the whole market higher. We have a special announcement today. We are adding a new coin to the portfolio. So how did we do? And what great project are we adding? Well come with me and find out.
Thorchain’s Beginners Guide – Part 2

The need for cross-chain liquidity has grown in line with the increase in blockchain networks. Thankfully, several protocols have emerged in recent years to address this need. For example, THORchain, a platform that first launched on Cosmos, aims to allow users to trade assets across blockchains in a decentralized way.
Liquid Staking Derivatives On Ethereum

Liquid staking derivatives on Ethereum are going strong. Lido Finance started this trend, but others have entered the playing field. Of all staked Ethereum, liquid staking providers stake almost 40%. That is over six million staked ETH out of 16 million. Therefore, we are showing you four different liquid staking...

