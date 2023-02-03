Read full article on original website
Former Alamo Heights athlete paralyzed after tingling sensation turned out to be rare disorder
SAN ANTONIO — “I had everything going for me and then within two days it was just taken away," said Angel Anthony Cortez, a Texas State student who was just diagnosed with a rare disorder. The 23-year-old was intubated for weeks, but is now able to talk about...
Naeglin's Bakery celebrates 155 years of New Braunfels memories
Have you been to Naeglin's before?
Everything we saw as San Antonio food lovers showed up for Saturday's Titans of Tailgate event
Foodies descended on Sunken Garden Theater Saturday for Titans of Tailgate, a gathering showcasing the culinary creations of more than 30 esteemed local chefs, who fired up their grills for the occasion. Organized by Culinaria and Chef Jason Dady, the event raises money for San Antonio High Schools’ culinary programs....
'Vicious' | Manslaughter verdict in Andre McDonald trial leads to frustration
SAN ANTONIO — More are reacting to the verdict in the Andre McDonald trial. The Air Force Major is convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife Andreen. Initially, he was charged with murder. A jury handed down the verdict on Friday, making for an emotional moment for...
Haunted In Texas-What If You Found Out Your House Was Haunted By This?
What if you found out that your house was haunted? Would you follow my lead and immediately find a new place to live? We gots to go! I'm not staying in a home that I found out after the fact was built on an ancient burial ground. In the words of Ariana Grande, thank you, next!
Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.
First all-Black, all-female group chosen to lead graduation at JBSA-Lackland
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time, an all-female, all-Black Commander of the Airmen Team at JBSA-Lackland was selected based on their qualifications and experience to lead a graduation ceremony. “Being a Black woman in the military — or a woman of color at all — in a position...
Great news this week for people in San Antonio with a sweet tooth. Popular dessert restaurant Andy's Frozen Custard is set to open a second location in San Antonio this spring. Andy's Frozen Custard opened in 1986 and has grown to the world's largest dessert-only franchise. There are over 100 locations across 14 states in the United States.
The reality of long COVID in 2023
Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, professor and chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, runs two long COVID clinics. She’s known for running marathons and she partners in running a home as a mom to two children. But after recovering from COVID-19, she couldn’t walk around a mall. Host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Dr. Gutierrez about the realities of long COVID for millions of people three years into the pandemic.
John Leguizamo visits San Antonio's Thai Chili on the Northwest Side
Have you seen the 'Encanto' actor roaming around town.
Texas Eats: Fried Chicken & Ribs, Texas BBQ, & Loaded Ramen Bowls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to The Cookshack on the Northeast side of San Antonio for fried chicken tenders and smoked ribs. David...
San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open
The cafe will serve classic Mexican fare by day and edible hemp-infused bites by night.
MySanAntonio: Meet Kent Oliver, the friendly neighbor behind The Dakota
"Every cent I've ever had in my entire life has been put into this."
Happy National Weatherperson Day to San Antonio's meteorologists
Thank you for all your hard work!
Trio of puppies found cold, wet and covered in ticks in drainage ditch
SAN ANTONIO — Three puppies were found abandoned, cold and wet, and covered in ticks, in a drainage ditch last Tuesday. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services officers were out helping folks during the winter storm when they spotted two of the puppies near a drainpipe in the ditch.
San Antonio's diverse language portfolio
From French to Arabic, here's a breakdown of some of the languages you may hear in the Alamo City.
Fox 29 lifestyle host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charges
SAN ANTONIO — Esteban Solis, a daytime show host who has been with San Antonio TV station Fox 29 since 2013, was taken into custody late Thursday night on DWI charges after his alleged involvement in a crash on the far west side. According to arrest records, a San...
The birthplace of ranching is here in San Antonio at Rancho de Cabras
It's one of the first ranches in Texas.
East Side physician honored with Baptist Health System Humanitarian Award
SAN ANTONIO – When his patients congratulate him for the Humanitarian Award from the Baptist Health System, Dr. Leo Edwards said he tells them, “It’s y’all who made it possible.”. Edwards has spent more than 40 years in the East Side community where he was born...
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January of last year, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
