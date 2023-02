January 28, 1946 ~ February 3, 2023 (age 77) Loyd Allen Brownback, age 77, Mound City, Kansas passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Kansas City Hospice House. He was born on January 28, 1946, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the son of Leo and Mable McRae Brownback. He graduated...

MOUND CITY, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO