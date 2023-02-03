Read full article on original website
alternativeswatch.com
March Capital raises Fund IV
Santa Monica, Calif.-based March Capital raised more than $650 million for its latest fund focused on mission-critical enterprise technology and software. March Capital Fund IV makes venture and early growth investments in innovative, fast-growing companies in the cloud software, cybersecurity and cloud/data infrastructure sectors. The fund close marks a season of rapid growth at the firm that was founded in 2014 and now has $1.65 billion in assets under management.
alternativeswatch.com
Singapore’s GIC partners for $15bn managed net-lease REIT deal
The $690 billion Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, in partnership with Oak Street, completed the $15 billion acquisition of STORE Capital Corp, an internally managed net-lease REIT that invests in single tenant operational real estate, or STORE. The all-cash transaction was originally announced in September 2022 and ended up at...
