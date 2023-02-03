Santa Monica, Calif.-based March Capital raised more than $650 million for its latest fund focused on mission-critical enterprise technology and software. March Capital Fund IV makes venture and early growth investments in innovative, fast-growing companies in the cloud software, cybersecurity and cloud/data infrastructure sectors. The fund close marks a season of rapid growth at the firm that was founded in 2014 and now has $1.65 billion in assets under management.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO