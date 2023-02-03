Read full article on original website
Related
alternativeswatch.com
CalSTRS promotes for private markets
The $302 billion California State Teachers' Retirement System named Mike DiRe as senior investment director of private markets . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly newsletters. Monthly. $30. A pay-as-you-go plan to get you started. → Instantly unlock...
alternativeswatch.com
Singapore’s GIC partners for $15bn managed net-lease REIT deal
The $690 billion Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, in partnership with Oak Street, completed the $15 billion acquisition of STORE Capital Corp, an internally managed net-lease REIT that invests in single tenant operational real estate, or STORE. The all-cash transaction was originally announced in September 2022 and ended up at...
Comments / 0