ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Homeowner displaced after Northwest Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner has been displaced following a fire at a Northwest Side home Sunday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Department. SAFD responded to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 12300 block of Autumn Vista Street. Upon arrival, firefighters pulled a line for a fire...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio fire crews battle East Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO – Fire fighters battled a blaze on the East Side of town early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Kenmar Dr. at around 10 a.m. According to fire crews, the blaze started in the bedroom. No one was inside the home when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing 11-year-old last seen on far West Side found, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on the far West Side. Payton Alayah Skinner was last spotted in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway before 4:30 p.m. Friday. She was wearing green sweatpants and a hoodie with the word “LIFE” on it.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy