Man fatally shot in head at car meet-up near Marbach Road, SAPD says
The man was shot and killed while sitting in a car.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed outside West Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting outside an apartment complex overnight, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the San Juan Square Apartments in the 2400 block of South Calaveras Street, not far from Frio City Road and Highway 90.
KTSA
SAPD looking for suspect in West Side shooting death at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a west side emergency room with a gunshot wound to the head. The 18-year-old victim was taken to an emergency room off West Loop 1604 at around 11 P.M. Sunday.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek motorcyclist in Northwest Side hit-and-run that killed woman on I-10
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a woman on the city’s Northwest Side last week. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, died at the scene just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 on Interstate 10 near Crossroads Boulevard, underneath the highway.
KSAT 12
Man found with gunshot wound at Ft. Sam gate entrance, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after being found bleeding from a gunshot wound at the entrance of Fort Sam Houston, according to San Antonio police. On Sunday, SAPD responded to the 600 block of Coleman Street for reports of multiple shots fired but did not find any victims.
KSAT 12
Homeowner displaced after Northwest Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner has been displaced following a fire at a Northwest Side home Sunday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Department. SAFD responded to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 12300 block of Autumn Vista Street. Upon arrival, firefighters pulled a line for a fire...
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a West Side Family Dollar store. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 36th Street and Old Highway 90.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after he was stabbed during arguement on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed during an argument on the Southwest Side Friday night, according to San Antonio police. Police said the 34-year-old victim was arguing with the suspect when they got into a fight around 10:45 p.m. inside a home in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410, near Old Pearsall Road.
Thief breaks into San Antonio police chief’s department vehicle
San Antonio’s police chief knows his job is to fight crime, but a theft hit particularly close to home on Thursday night.
Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
KTSA
Man shot by family member in front of home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two family members leads to a shooting on the West side. FOX 29 is reporting that a man in his 30’s is in the hospital after he was gunned down at around 2 A.M. Friday. The victim had been in...
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio fire crews battle East Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO – Fire fighters battled a blaze on the East Side of town early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Kenmar Dr. at around 10 a.m. According to fire crews, the blaze started in the bedroom. No one was inside the home when...
Woman arrested on child concealment charges, child found safe
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department has announced that a woman wanted for child concealment charges out of Barbour County has been arrested in Texas. Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested in San Antonio, Texas late last night on Child Concealment charges stemming from Barbour County,...
KTSA
Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is being charged with human smuggling after Zavala County Deputies found more than a dozen illegal migrants stashed in a vehicle she was driving. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 5:30 A.M. Sunday on Highway 57 in Zavala County....
Texas Teen Kills Man In Drive-Thru Because He 'Kept Asking For Money'
The suspect said he "felt very disrespected."
foxsanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for man who robbed South side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a South side convenience store last month. The crime took place January 19 at 7223 Somerset Road. A man walked into the store, told the clerk he had a gun tucked in his waistband and demanded some cash.
KSAT 12
Missing 11-year-old last seen on far West Side found, BCSO says
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on the far West Side. Payton Alayah Skinner was last spotted in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway before 4:30 p.m. Friday. She was wearing green sweatpants and a hoodie with the word “LIFE” on it.
