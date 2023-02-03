Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Butch Harmon takes aim at outspoken PGA Tour pros saying they ‘ought to thank’ LIV rebels
Despite the many wrangles since, it was Phil Mickelson who initially mentioned using LIV Golf as ‘leverage’ against the ‘restrictions’ of the PGA Tour. In the infamous interview with golf journalist Alan Shipnuck, Lefty was clear in his reasoning for considering the Saudi-backed league, saying:. “This...
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth, an iconic par-3 and 40 mph winds? It was must-watch
Jordan Spieth was marching up to one of the world’s most iconic golf holes, and into a wind so healthy that it was testing the viability of the flagstick some 110 yards away, when the devil-may-care star said what you would think he would say. With one caveat. “Well,...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
GolfWRX
Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst
There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
Golf Digest
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?
PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
Golf Digest
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
Nine golfers withdrew from 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after Saturday's weather delay
It’s been a challenging week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula and the leaderboard has been filling up with withdrawals. Before his Thursday round started, Philip Knowles was the first of 15 WDs of the week. He was replaced in the field by Jonas Blixt.
Golf Digest
Why a handful of tour pros who made the cut at Pebble Beach might turn out to regret it
You always want to make the cut in a PGA Tour event. But playing all four rounds at this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am—where weather delays are keeping the tournament from ending as scheduled on Sunday night—actually comes with a possible downside, at least for 15 pros who had another tee time already planned for Monday.
Aaron Rodgers wins a championship at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The off-season is going better for Aaron Rodgers than the NFL season did for Aaron Rodgers in 2022. The great Green Bay Packers quarterback and partner Ben Silverman captured the title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday. Per Packers.com:. The Packers’ quarterback and PGA professional Ben Silverman finished...
GolfWRX
St. Andrews issue statement following uproar over drastic change to famous Swilcan Bridge
Golf fans love nothing more than tradition. Leaving aside the obvious change in tournament format by you-know-who, the internet constantly buzzes when changes are planned, particularly to the most famous of course layouts. In November, we reported on the finishing touches to ‘Azalea’ – Augusta’s famous 13th – a year...
golfmagic.com
Danish twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard tee up chance for DP World Tour history
Rasmus Hojgaard and his twin brother Nicolai are both in contention heading into the final day of the Ral al Khaimah Championship. But the Danish brothers - who joined the Callaway staff this season - will have to chase down 54-hole leader Zander Lombard. Lombard leads Rasmus by one stroke...
Golf.com
Here are 3 steps to hit bunker shots like the pros
Hey, even world No. 1 misses greens. Luckily, Rory McIlroy knows exactly how to save par from sand, which great players know requires a combo of power and finesse. Speed is needed to move the sand surrounding the ball; loft (the finesse part) is essential for launching the ball softly onto the green.
Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday
The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
GolfWRX
Xander Schauffele WITB 2023 (February)
Xander Schauffele what’s in the bag accurate as of the Farmers Insurance Open. More photos from the event here. Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees @9.5) 3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond High Launch (16.5 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70 TX. Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees)
Golf Digest
Player describes scary scene of caddie collapse at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH — Weeks after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, a similar scene unfolded Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A caddie working for one of the amateurs competing in this week’s event collapsed on the Pebble Beach Golf Links' 11th fairway during the second round. The caddie, whose name is being withheld due to privacy concerns, received immediate CPR and attention from medical professionals on site. The man was eventually put on a stretcher, placed in an ambulance and taken for further evaluation to Montage Health In nearby Monterey.
golfmagic.com
"This needs to happen" Westwood snubs video link evidence to face boss in person
LIV Golf League player Lee Westwood says it "might feel a bit odd" when he comes face-to-face with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley in London this week, but insists he's got "nothing to feel uncomfortable about". Westwood has already given a written statement ahead of the five-day hearing...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm prepares for WM Phoenix Open in star-studded fourball
Jon Rahm is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares for the WM Phoenix Open, the first full-field designated event of 2023 which has 22 of the top 25 players in the world competing. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay. You name it and they're playing. Rahm is arguably the...
The End of the World Golf Championships May Be Coming
The match play will not return to Austin Country Club next year, and if the event survives it may not do so under the WGC banner, started a quarter century ago in response to Greg Norman's world tour concept.
