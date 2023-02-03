ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"

Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth, an iconic par-3 and 40 mph winds? It was must-watch

Jordan Spieth was marching up to one of the world’s most iconic golf holes, and into a wind so healthy that it was testing the viability of the flagstick some 110 yards away, when the devil-may-care star said what you would think he would say. With one caveat. “Well,...
Golf Digest

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?

PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession

LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyHomers

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Golf Digest

Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer

New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour

For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

Harry Higgs wants to be happy. He's trying

PEBBLE BEACH — He had been in the lead minutes earlier, but that was no more, the byproduct of a bad drive and poor approaches and a failed up-and-down attempt at Pebble Beach’s par-5 sixth. Pros have no stomach for bogeys, especially on par 5s, especially when things are going as good as they were for Harry Higgs on Friday afternoon. He had every right to look over his left shoulder toward Stillwater Cove, to take a deep breath and let whatever frustration out, before heading to the seventh to figure out how he was going to keep his ball down as the winds were picking up.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
golfmagic.com

Chamblee reveals "hypocritical" Greg Norman texts and snub from Hall of Famer

Brandel Chamblee has claimed Greg Norman was sending him "laudatory texts" about his work before he became LIV Golf commissioner. Chamblee is likely one of the LIV Golf League's harshest critics. Even before the breakaway circuit got fully underway last June, he was decrying the Saudis' involvement in the sport.
Golf Digest

Player describes scary scene of caddie collapse at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH — Weeks after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, a similar scene unfolded Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A caddie working for one of the amateurs competing in this week’s event collapsed on the Pebble Beach Golf Links' 11th fairway during the second round. The caddie, whose name is being withheld due to privacy concerns, received immediate CPR and attention from medical professionals on site. The man was eventually put on a stretcher, placed in an ambulance and taken for further evaluation to Montage Health In nearby Monterey.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday

The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
FOX Sports

Rose has 2-shot lead at Pebble going into a Monday finish

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose was a steady presence on a day of weather that changed by the minute, playing 19 holes in 9-under par and leaving the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the dark Sunday with a two-shot lead. The final round of the wind-delayed tournament...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA

