golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"
Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth, an iconic par-3 and 40 mph winds? It was must-watch
Jordan Spieth was marching up to one of the world’s most iconic golf holes, and into a wind so healthy that it was testing the viability of the flagstick some 110 yards away, when the devil-may-care star said what you would think he would say. With one caveat. “Well,...
Jim Nantz Loves Pebble Beach so Much That He Built a Replica of the Seventh Hole in His Backyard
Jim Nantz has worked in the broadcast booth at countless golf courses across the country, and he’s played at even more. The longtime CBS announcer knows the ins and outs of every golf course on the PGA Tour circuit, but he’s never found one as beautiful as Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Golf Digest
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?
PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Golf Digest
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
Nine golfers withdrew from 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after Saturday's weather delay
It’s been a challenging week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula and the leaderboard has been filling up with withdrawals. Before his Thursday round started, Philip Knowles was the first of 15 WDs of the week. He was replaced in the field by Jonas Blixt.
Justin Rose ends four-year drought with win at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Justin Rose is starting to make an early case for the 2023 Ryder Cup. The former World No. 1 ended a four-year winless drought Monday with his three-shot win at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after a wild week of weather delayed the PGA Tour’s annual stop on the Monterey Peninsula, the first unscheduled Monday finish on Tour since the 2022 Players Championship.
golfmagic.com
Report: "Signs of life" Tiger will make first PGA Tour start since car crash
Tiger Woods could potentially participate in his first official PGA Tour event since his 2021 car crash. According to @TWLegion, there are "signs of life" that 47-year-old Woods is ramping up his preparation for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. That tournament takes place next week. Woods is actually the tournament...
CBS Sports
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Rounds 3-4 on Sunday
Live scores, updates and highlights from Round 3 and 4 of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday. Justin Rose heads into the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 12 under and in command with a one-stroke lead. The Englishman finished his third round in a flurry to ascend to the top of the leaderboard in a blink of an eye.
Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour
For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
Aaron Rodgers wins a championship at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The off-season is going better for Aaron Rodgers than the NFL season did for Aaron Rodgers in 2022. The great Green Bay Packers quarterback and partner Ben Silverman captured the title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday. Per Packers.com:. The Packers’ quarterback and PGA professional Ben Silverman finished...
Golf Digest
Harry Higgs wants to be happy. He's trying
PEBBLE BEACH — He had been in the lead minutes earlier, but that was no more, the byproduct of a bad drive and poor approaches and a failed up-and-down attempt at Pebble Beach’s par-5 sixth. Pros have no stomach for bogeys, especially on par 5s, especially when things are going as good as they were for Harry Higgs on Friday afternoon. He had every right to look over his left shoulder toward Stillwater Cove, to take a deep breath and let whatever frustration out, before heading to the seventh to figure out how he was going to keep his ball down as the winds were picking up.
golfmagic.com
Chamblee reveals "hypocritical" Greg Norman texts and snub from Hall of Famer
Brandel Chamblee has claimed Greg Norman was sending him "laudatory texts" about his work before he became LIV Golf commissioner. Chamblee is likely one of the LIV Golf League's harshest critics. Even before the breakaway circuit got fully underway last June, he was decrying the Saudis' involvement in the sport.
Maverick McNealy withdraws from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am nine holes into third round
Maverick McNealy had high hopes coming into the week. The California native was playing good golf coming to one of his favorite places on Earth. However, his week is over earlier than desired. McNealy withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am during the third round citing a left shoulder injury.
Golf Digest
Player describes scary scene of caddie collapse at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH — Weeks after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, a similar scene unfolded Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A caddie working for one of the amateurs competing in this week’s event collapsed on the Pebble Beach Golf Links' 11th fairway during the second round. The caddie, whose name is being withheld due to privacy concerns, received immediate CPR and attention from medical professionals on site. The man was eventually put on a stretcher, placed in an ambulance and taken for further evaluation to Montage Health In nearby Monterey.
Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday
The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
Max Homa And Billy Horschel Latest To Join Woods And McIlroy's TGL
The duo join seven other players confirmed for the tech-focused league, which starts next January
FOX Sports
Rose has 2-shot lead at Pebble going into a Monday finish
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose was a steady presence on a day of weather that changed by the minute, playing 19 holes in 9-under par and leaving the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the dark Sunday with a two-shot lead. The final round of the wind-delayed tournament...
