Phil Mickelson makes SAVAGE dig at Tiger Woods as golf fans debate LIV vs. PGA
Phil Mickelson took a dig at his old adversary Tiger Woods after the idea was touted for a LIV Golf League vs. PGA Tour grudge match. Such a match is unlikely to happen, according to the six-time major champion, because the breakaway tour would "dominate" the event. In case the...
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith make swift Saudi Arabia exit
Phil Mickelson will have more time to get involved in social media debates about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour after he missed the cut at the Saudi International. A visibly skinnier Mickelson, 52, wasn't the only big name to miss the halfway cut at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah.
"This needs to happen" Westwood snubs video link evidence to face boss in person
LIV Golf League player Lee Westwood says it "might feel a bit odd" when he comes face-to-face with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley in London this week, but insists he's got "nothing to feel uncomfortable about". Westwood has already given a written statement ahead of the five-day hearing...
LIV golfers Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith miss the cut in Saudi International
Phil Mickelson has done a lot of talking and tweeting in the last week. It started with some ribbing of Sam Ryder’s jogger pants in the Farmers Insurance Open and continued when he got to the Middle East to compete in the Saudi International on the Asian Tour. Down to what he says is his “college weight,” he delivered some jabs like a bantamweight, including an assertion that it’s harder to win in LIV Golf than the PGA Tour. (His sample size: 45 wins in 658 starts on the PGA Tour; no wins and one top-10 finish in eight appearances in LIV’s maiden 2022 season.)
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler highlight first full-field designated event at 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Rory McIlroy, the best player in the world, hasn’t made a start on the PGA Tour since the CJ Cup (an event he won). Well, that changes next week at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open where he headlines a monster field. It’ll be the first full-field designated event in...
Matt Fitzpatrick highlights notable PGA Tour players to miss the cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Poor weather has wreaked havoc at this week’s PGA Tour stop on the Monterey Peninsula, setting up for a rare Monday finish. After the conclusion of the third round early Sunday afternoon, Justin Rose held the 54-hole lead at 12 under, with Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama T-2 at 11 under. On the opposite end of the leaderboard, fan-favorite and past champion Jordan Spieth barely made the cut on the number at 1 under.
Abraham Ancer helps LIV win latest clash vs. PGA Tour, beating Cam Young for Saudi International title
He began brilliantly and his ending wasn’t too shabby, either. Leading from start-to-finish after opening with a seven-under-par 63, Abraham Ancer claimed the title and a check for $1 million at the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International. Closing with a 68 in which he dropped only one shot, the 31-year-old Mexican’s 19-under 261 total was two strokes better than runner-up Cameron Young in what felt like a one-on-one showdown between the LIV Golf regular and the reigning PGA Tour rookie of the year. Australia’s Lucas Herbert was third, four shots behind the champion and one ahead of Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana.
Justin Rose details how wild weather was during Pebble Beach Pro-Am third round
Pros can often be a little hesitant to admit they played a fairway wood into a par-3. Justin Rose had no problem revealing his club selection on No. 9 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course. “I hit a 5-wood, miraculously, to three feet right before they blew the...
Kurt Kitayama leads, Justin Rose scores a quiet ace, Pebble takes and gives on a rainy Friday
On a day that Justin Rose aptly described as "kind of English"—as in dreary, gray, rainy—it was the Northern California guy, Kurt Kitayama, who held on for the 36-hole lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Playing at the course from which the tournament takes its name, Kitayama...
