We’ll have one more gorgeous day today before we see some changes entering the state. Yesterday, models weren’t really showing much in the way of storms during the stretch of a few days of rain chances, but that changed today. There isn’t a large agreement on what will happen, but some of the more reputable forecast models are starting to hint at the potential for some strong to severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday evening. We don’t have risk levels or timing yet, but we’ll know better tonight or early Tuesday.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO