Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; rain, storm periods return mid-week
MONDAY: Our new work week will kick off quietly across central and southwest Mississippi. A seasonable start in the upper 30s and lower 40s will give way, thanks to bright sunshine, to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Moisture will gradually flow back into the region amid a southerly wind – helping to bring more clouds in the skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Mississippi Skies: Rainy days coming, models now hinting at severe weather chances
We’ll have one more gorgeous day today before we see some changes entering the state. Yesterday, models weren’t really showing much in the way of storms during the stretch of a few days of rain chances, but that changed today. There isn’t a large agreement on what will happen, but some of the more reputable forecast models are starting to hint at the potential for some strong to severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday evening. We don’t have risk levels or timing yet, but we’ll know better tonight or early Tuesday.
Mississippi Skies: Unseasonable warmth heading to state
Just two days ago, parts of Mississippi were dealing with icy roads, school closures, and very cold temperatures. Today, sunny skies and springlike warmth will welcome people across the Magnolia State. Multiple rivers are being monitored by the National Weather Service for flooding. We’ll have a couple days to dry...
Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
Mississippi Skies: More ice, rain on the way
Has anyone made a groundhog movie about rain in Mississippi? Thousands of folks are celebrating the famous creature up in Pennsylvania today, but many people in Mississippi are hoping for a change in our weather pattern. More ice is possible in northern counties while the rest of the state will be dealing with rain will be quite heavy in some places.
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
deltadailynews.com
Entergy Reports Power Outages After Freezing Weather
JACKSON, Miss. — Winter weather has caused power outages for nearly 13,000 customers served by Entergy Mississippi in 45 counties, including the Mississippi Delta. Despite the difficulties posed by several days of freezing rain, cold temperatures, and damage in hard-to-reach areas, restoration efforts have improved and Entergy Mississippi expects to restore power for the remaining customers by 10 p.m. on February 3rd, weather permitting. In some cases, restoration may continue into Saturday. Customers can check for updates on the status of restoration efforts at www.stormcenter.entergy.com.
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Several counties upgraded to ice storm warming while snow and ice threats move southward
National Weather Service offices in Jackson and Memphis have upgraded winter weather advisories across a large portion of Mississippi for tonight through Thursday morning. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly in areas that receive accumulating ice, causing dangerous driving conditions. As of this afternoon, the ice threat stretches all the way...
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond
A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
MEMA call center open for N. Mississippi residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, MEMA, has opened a call center to field questions by residents affected by power outages. The call center will be open Sunday, February 5. The number to call is 1-833-591-6362. The line will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MEMA said they can provide residents […]
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
WLOX
Lola & Friends Bunny Rescue needs adoptions to get hopping
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Lola & Friends Bunny Rescue of South Mississippi has been rescuing abandoned pet bunnies for 10 years. Owners James and Sherri Johnson have found them everywhere on the Coast from retail shopping areas to neighborhoods, and their temporary home is in Johnson’s converted garage, affectionately called “Bunny Land.”
Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?
There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
WLOX
Amtrak train crews begin required Gulf Coast training
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
Comments / 0