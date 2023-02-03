Read full article on original website
Teen rushed to hospital with ‘potentially serious injuries’ after ‘being attacked by pupils from another school’
A TEEN has been hospitalised with "potentially serious injuries" after being "assaulted" by other students. Emergency services rushed to ARK Kings Academy in Birmingham at around 3.37pm yesterday, where they found the injured boy. The school said that he had been "assaulted" by other students, but that staff had intervened...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Lonely disabled 80-year-old fined £100 at Morrisons because she took too long to do her shopping
Ann Tawe-Jones parked up at the store to do her shop - while also taking time to chat and enjoy the company of other shoppers.
Baby attacked by alleged ‘killer nurse’ Lucy Letby recovered after being moved to new hospital
The trial of an alleged baby-killing nurse continues in the United Kingdom. Lucy Letby is charged with the murder of seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others.
Almost 50,000 patient visits have been ruined because of the largest ever strikes in NHS history
The Unite union yesterday announced that 3,000 of its ambulance staff will join the biggest day of industrial action in the history of the NHS on February 6.
Miss Wales hospitalized with serious injuries following a car crash, just 4 months before the 71st annual Miss World pageant
Darcey Corria, 21, suffered a broken pelvis and injuries to her neck after a car crash in south Wales, a Miss Wales representative told Insider.
Woman whose father died of Aids from infected blood urges Government apology
A University of Cambridge worker whose father died from Aids after he was given infected blood has called on the Government to issue a public apology for its role in the contaminated blood scandal.Elizabeth MacRae’s father Peter was infected with HIV through blood products he was given to treat his haemophilia, a condition that affects the blood’s ability to clot.She said he died in 1991, aged 42 or 43, when she was 12 and her sister Kirsty was nine.He is one of an estimated 2,400 patients who died after being infected with HIV and Hepatitis C through contaminated blood products...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
Deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 ruled as industrial disease
The deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic have been ruled as industrial disease.Gareth Roberts, 65, of Aberdare, and Domingo David, 63, of Penarth, were found to have been most likely to have contracted the virus from colleagues or patients while working at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW).Senior coroner Graeme Hughes concluded on Friday that although they were given appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) Mr Roberts and Ms David were “exposed to Covid-19 infection at work, became infected and that infection caused” their deaths. He made a finding of industrial disease.The family of...
Police ‘examining missing dog walker’s Fitbit data’ in hope to retrace last steps - OLD
Police are said to be examining the Fitbit of Nicola Bulley as the search for the missing dog walker intensifies.The mother-of-two, 45, went missing on 27 January after dropping her children off at school in St Michaels on Wyre, Lancashire. There has been no trace of her since then.Police have since confirmed that the working hypothesis is that she may have “sadly fallen” into the River Wyre, weighed down by some of the “heavy clothing” she was wearing. Police believe she may have fallen into the water while trying to retrieve a tennis ball for her dog Willow.Ms Bulley’s...
Couple race to marry so baby with brain tumour has family surname before he dies
A couple moved their wedding forward so that their terminally-ill baby boy would die with the family surname.Jacob Goodall was four weeks old when he was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour (ATRT) – a rare, fast-growing tumour which begins in the brain and spinal cord.After being told Jacob would not survive, his parents Kate and Jacob Goodall, both 44, brought their wedding forward so Jacob would die with a family surname.They were given special dispensation from the Registrar General to marry quickly, and after exchanging vows, headed straight back to the hospital to be with Jacob.He died in...
Family who left car in Heathrow's official zone return to discover vehicle could be written off
Oliver and Amy Clague had parked in Heathrow's official long-stay car park, believing it would protect their vehicle. But on their return to the UK on January 28, their car had vital parts missing.
BBC
Ipswich Hospital's maternity unit reinstates gas and air after concerns
A hospital has reintroduced gas and air to its maternity unit after suspending it due to safety concerns. Ipswich Hospital stopped offering the pain relief in December after finding high levels of residual nitrous oxide in delivery suites. The trust said new ventilation units were in place as well as...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
Colchester Hospital 'not always safe' due to national shortage
A major hospital did not always have enough medical staff to keep patients safe because of national shortages, inspectors have said. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) dropped its rating for medical care services at Colchester Hospital from "good" to "requires improvement". There was an 8.6% vacancy rate and 6.25% sickness...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
No train services unacceptable says councillor
The suspension of train services serving small towns and villages in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire since December remains "unacceptable", a councillor said. The Marston Vale Line, which has 12 stations between Bedford and Bletchley, stopped running when Vivarail, the company that built and maintained the trains, went into administration. John Baker,...
BBC
Betsi Cadwaladr did not discuss resuscitation decision with family
A health board has apologised to the family of a patient after medical staff failed to consult with them over a decision not to resuscitate her. While the decision was clinically justified, the public services ombudsman for Wales said Betsi Cadwaladr health board did not discuss it with the patient and her family.
Mother whose children were sent across Channel without her arrives in UK
Woman tells how people-smugglers launched three children, aged 14, nine and five, on dinghy and left her behind
