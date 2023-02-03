Police are said to be examining the Fitbit of Nicola Bulley as the search for the missing dog walker intensifies.The mother-of-two, 45, went missing on 27 January after dropping her children off at school in St Michaels on Wyre, Lancashire. There has been no trace of her since then.Police have since confirmed that the working hypothesis is that she may have “sadly fallen” into the River Wyre, weighed down by some of the “heavy clothing” she was wearing. Police believe she may have fallen into the water while trying to retrieve a tennis ball for her dog Willow.Ms Bulley’s...

