ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
defensenews.com

US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
WASHINGTON STATE
helihub.com

Argentina orders six Bell 407GXi helicopters for Army and Air Force

The Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the Argentine Republic have announced the purchase of six Bell 407s, split equally between the Argentine Army and Air Force. Administrative Decision No. DECAD-2023-68-APN-JGM approving the purchase was of six Bell 407 GXi helicopters for a total consideration of $32.4 million. This figure includes training and instruction for both aircrew and ground engineers, manuals, tooling and other ground support equipment.
theaviationgeekclub.com

Did you know that Soviet helicopter crews’ survival kit during invasion of Afghanistan featured an almost medieval kit with a steel breastplate, greaves for the legs and vambraces on the arms?

Unsurprisingly, this almost medieval kit was immediately rejected as too hot, heavy and cumbersome. The Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan was fought as much in the air as on the ground. From the high-level bombing raids that blasted rebel-held mountain valleys, to the Mi-24 helicopter gunships and Su-25 jets that accompanied every substantial army operation, Soviet control of the air was a crucial battlefield asset.
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
msn.com

U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch

The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Lockheed Martin demos 50kW anti-aircraft frickin' laser beam

Lockheed Martin this week showed that a 50kW laser being developed for air defense scenarios can be turned on to create a coherent beam, a milestone the defense giant calls "first light."…. The 50kW-class Directed Energy Interceptor for Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System, referred to as DEIMOS among those who'd...
defensenews.com

Army Special Forces are testing this rapid-fire mortar system

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The 3rd Special Forces Group is testing a new mortar systems platform that could be used by special operation forces across the globe, according to a December news release. “The current research and development project has lasted two years and will soon modernize firepower capabilities...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Washington Examiner

Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack

High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
MONTANA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Brazilian Navy Sinks the “Toxic Carrier” NAe São Paulo

Despite ongoing protests and a last-minute appeal to the courts, the Brazilian Navy confirmed that it has sunk the decommissioned aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo far off the coast of Brazil bringing to close a six-month drama that saw the vessel caught at sea. Environmental groups continue to call for investigations saying they believe the vessel contained large amounts of asbestos, PCBs, mercury, and other harmful chemicals that will now enter the marine environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy