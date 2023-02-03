Read full article on original website
F-15E Strike Eagles Now Flying Without Conformal Fuel Tanks On Air Defense Missions
USAFSome F-15E Strike Eagles have ditched their conformal fuel tanks as they take on more air-to-air missions in the absence of the F-15C.
US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
Watch Nine F-16s Make A Crazy-Looking ‘Attack’ On A Danish Airbase
via TwitterWhile this is not how you would go about destroying an airfield nowadays, the result is nothing short of spectacular.
Liberty Lifter X-Plane: The strategic heavy lift aircraft for US forces
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. Department of Defense's research and development agency, has picked General Atomics and Aurora Flight Sciences as two teams for the Phase I of its Liberty Lifter X-Plane program, a press release said. The Liberty Lifter X-Plane program envisages a long-range, low-cost seaplane...
Argentina orders six Bell 407GXi helicopters for Army and Air Force
The Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the Argentine Republic have announced the purchase of six Bell 407s, split equally between the Argentine Army and Air Force. Administrative Decision No. DECAD-2023-68-APN-JGM approving the purchase was of six Bell 407 GXi helicopters for a total consideration of $32.4 million. This figure includes training and instruction for both aircrew and ground engineers, manuals, tooling and other ground support equipment.
Did you know that Soviet helicopter crews’ survival kit during invasion of Afghanistan featured an almost medieval kit with a steel breastplate, greaves for the legs and vambraces on the arms?
Unsurprisingly, this almost medieval kit was immediately rejected as too hot, heavy and cumbersome. The Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan was fought as much in the air as on the ground. From the high-level bombing raids that blasted rebel-held mountain valleys, to the Mi-24 helicopter gunships and Su-25 jets that accompanied every substantial army operation, Soviet control of the air was a crucial battlefield asset.
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost
On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
American Navy SEAL who went AWOL in 2019 is killed by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine
An American Navy SEAL, Daniel W. Swift, who went AWOL in 2019 was killed this week during Russia's assault on eastern Ukraine, navy officials said.
Lockheed Martin demos 50kW anti-aircraft frickin' laser beam
Lockheed Martin this week showed that a 50kW laser being developed for air defense scenarios can be turned on to create a coherent beam, a milestone the defense giant calls "first light."…. The 50kW-class Directed Energy Interceptor for Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System, referred to as DEIMOS among those who'd...
Army Special Forces are testing this rapid-fire mortar system
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The 3rd Special Forces Group is testing a new mortar systems platform that could be used by special operation forces across the globe, according to a December news release. “The current research and development project has lasted two years and will soon modernize firepower capabilities...
How A British Submarine Spent Hours Under A Russian Aircraft Carrier
Royal Navy/Crown Copyright/via authorA Cold War British nuclear sub sneaked into a Soviet naval exercise and took closeup underwater pictures of Russia’s new aircraft carrier.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
U.S. Air Force's new F-15EX breaks key record as threats against America grow
After two years of experimental testing the U.S. Air Force has found that it's new F-15EX fighter jet exceeded expectations in weapons carried.
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
Spurred by Russia, Germany rolls out 3-year plan to fully equip all armed forces personnel
IAV 2022 — Germany is embarking on a rapidly accelerated procurement process to equip “each and every” solider from its armed forces with personnel equipment like protective gear, night vision goggles, and rucksacks inside the next three years, according to a German defense official. The process could...
Navy replaces troubled part on Ford carrier after test cancelation
WASHINGTON — A key system on aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford forced the cancelation of an at-sea test in August, but the ship successfully completed an overseas mission in the fall after the U.S. Navy installed a new replacement part. A Pentagon test and evaluation office noted in a...
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Brazilian Navy Sinks the “Toxic Carrier” NAe São Paulo
Despite ongoing protests and a last-minute appeal to the courts, the Brazilian Navy confirmed that it has sunk the decommissioned aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo far off the coast of Brazil bringing to close a six-month drama that saw the vessel caught at sea. Environmental groups continue to call for investigations saying they believe the vessel contained large amounts of asbestos, PCBs, mercury, and other harmful chemicals that will now enter the marine environment.
