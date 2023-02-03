In the last seven years there have been plenty of new entries in the unsettling genre. Even though a lot of things were as gritty and tough as 2016’s Darkest Dungeon, some of them have not found a way to get the stress out of all the repeated adventures into a mechanic. The young man looking for more opportunities to allow the poor to get closer in line with an ancient evil and an unspeakable evil, got his wish in 2019, when Darkest Dungeon II was first announced. After the long Early Access period on the Epic Games Store, it seems that the second in this series of gleeful and verbose crawlers is going to Steam and a 1.0 launch soon.

2 DAYS AGO