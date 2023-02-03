Nobody was injured in a large scrap pile fire at Sadoff Iron and Metal in Fond du Lac. Shortly after 6:30am Sunday firefighters were called to the scene on West Arndt Street and found a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning adjacent to their large shredding operation. The departments aerial truck was used to extinguish the fire while a Sadoff’s equipment operator breaked up the scrap pile. The materials were waiting to be processed in the shredder as part of the recycling operation.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO