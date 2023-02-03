Read full article on original website
John Luett
1d ago
And like that our free market capitalism economy is GONE. These Nazis socialist policies of forcing unneeded & unwanted products on us has just begun
Reply
2
Related
wpr.org
Northwestern Mutual plans to bring 2K employees back to Milwaukee. Here's why that could signal future growth for the city.
At a time when many businesses across the nation are moving employees out of largely vacant office buildings, a $500 million plan by one of Wisconsin's largest companies could be a sign of better things to come for the city of Milwaukee. Northwestern Mutual announced a plan Thursday to move...
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in […] The post Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wdsm710.com
Top Consumer Complaints In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (KDAL) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin has issued the top ten consumer complaints they received in 2022. Topping the list is landlord and tenant issues followed by telemarketing which includes robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call registry. Other issues...
wpr.org
How Airbnb and other short-term rentals in Wisconsin are affecting home prices
In Oconomowoc, Lake Geneva, Superior and other Wisconsin communities, local authorities are establishing or considering stricter limits on the operations of Airbnb and other short-term rentals. But even so, Wisconsin remains one of the nation’s friendliest states to short-term rental operators, said Marquette University finance professor Anthony Pennington-Cross. Pennington-Cross...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
pfonline.com
Wisconsin Oven Appoints General Manager
Wisconsin Oven Corp., a manufacturer of industrial ovens, has appointed Jeff Kent to the general manager position. Kent has had a long, successful career with Wisconsin Oven, spanning more than 35 years. He has played a crucial role in the company's continued growth, holding positions in many areas of the business, from the shop floor and field service to executive management.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
wpr.org
In Fox Point, neighbors clash over a plan to allow access to a famous Wisconsin artist's home
For years, drivers would stop and gawk at the whimsical artwork outside Mary Nohl's home, dubbed by some the "Witch's House" of Fox Point, Wisconsin. But what's spooking some neighbors today is a proposal — advancing to a village board vote for the first time after years of opposition — that would formalize visitor access to the late artist's property.
wiproud.com
Top 10 issues reported by Wisconsin consumers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reports its analysis of consumer complaints from last year. The top five issues reported by Wis. consumers are: Landlord and tenant issues, telemarketing, home improvement, telecommunications and identity theft. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade...
moderncampground.com
Five Lake Superior National Parks Set to Decarbonize in 4 Years
The National Parks of Lake Superior are making history by becoming the first in the nation to comprehensively decarbonize, eliminating carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. Within the next four years, the five national parks along the Lake Superior shoreline will completely decarbonize their buildings and...
WBAY Green Bay
New exhibition “Towers of Power” at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 100 years of Wisconsin marine design and engineering are currently on display in the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s newest exhibit “Towers of Power”. Showcased are over 50 outboard motors from throughout the Midwest and Northeast Wisconsin. The display allows guests to explore...
CBS 58
Development project at Port Milwaukee nears completion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A major development project at Port Milwaukee is just months away from completion. This is the largest one-time investment in Port Milwaukee history since the 1950s and officials say it will bring many benefits to the city, including the creation of new jobs. "This is presenting...
wearegreenbay.com
Over $5M in grants for harbor maintenance announced, majority impacting northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced $5.3 million worth of grants for seven harbor maintenance projects, four of which are in northeast Wisconsin. The seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects aim to promote waterborne freight and economic development, officials say. Of the total...
Door County Pulse
Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing
A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin getting more than $6 million in grants to improve road safety
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will receive more than $6 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation to explore strategies to reduce roadway fatalities and injuries. The federal grants will be distributed to eight Wisconsin counties and municipalities as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for...
radioplusinfo.com
2-6-23 large scrap pile fire at fdl’s sadoff iron and metal
Nobody was injured in a large scrap pile fire at Sadoff Iron and Metal in Fond du Lac. Shortly after 6:30am Sunday firefighters were called to the scene on West Arndt Street and found a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning adjacent to their large shredding operation. The departments aerial truck was used to extinguish the fire while a Sadoff’s equipment operator breaked up the scrap pile. The materials were waiting to be processed in the shredder as part of the recycling operation.
fox47.com
Amid federal push for renters' rights, Wisconsin keeps pace at thousands of eviction filin
MADISON, Wis. -- From July through November last year, landlords filed more than 2,000 evictions a month in court across the state of Wisconsin -- a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. The numbers underscore what a new push from the Biden...
wxpr.org
All Things Outdoors: County Deer Advisory Councils
There are different ways for people to share their input on managing the state’s natural resources. One of them is getting involved with your local County Deer Advisory Council. Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto explains how in this episode of All Things Outdoors. You can learn more information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin DNR hiring seasonal staff for spring, summer
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now hiring seasonal staff for state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. The limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for visitors. Recruitment is underway now for work that starts in the spring and early summer through late summer and fall, with some flexibility depending on availability and need.
nbc15.com
Inflation, war in Ukraine among factors in rising beer prices
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beer, like most consumer goods, is more expensive than it was last year. The price of beer is up 8.6%, according to the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index. But there’s more to the brew than just inflation. The brewmaster behind Spotted Cow, one of...
Comments / 3