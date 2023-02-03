ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl only Giants mock draft

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl is in the rearview mirror, and there are only two draft slots left to be determined. So why not take the time for a quick mock draft?. To put a bit different (and topical) spin on things, all of my picks for the New York Giants are made from participants from the Senior Bowl. This year’s Senior Bowl had a very strong roster, so it was actually easier than expected to fill out an entire seven-round draft with only players from that game.
Ed’s mock draft 2.0: Giants get offensive line, receiver help

It is time for version 2.0 of my weekly simulated mock draft for the New York Giants. Once again, three rounds with no trades using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator. At this point in early February, I am not trying to be right about who the Giants will pick, or even should pick. I am presenting scenarios and trying to create discussion about a variety of players. There could be tremendous variance in each week’s mock as we go forward.
Notes from Day 3 Afternoon Practice — Senior Bowl

Notes on Day 3 Afternoon (American) Senior Bowl Practice. Of all the quarterbacks, Jake Haener (National squad) looks the most draft-ready to me. I had thought the American squad had a better quarterback group in total, but I’m re-thinking that simply because Haener looks significantly better than anyone else.
Big Blue View mailbag: There is a lot on the minds of Giants’ fans

The 2022 NFL season is over for the New York Giants. The team’s fans, though, are busy, and that means this week’s Big Blue View Mailbag is loaded. There are a ton of questions I did not get to this week. Don’t despair if one of those questions is yours. I will be using many of those ‘left overs’ in upcoming ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcasts or as the subject of future posts here at Big Blue View.
Giants news, 2/4: Daniel Jones, Wink Martindale, Brian Daboll, more

Daniel Jones will get paid; then what will happen?. Ed finishes the position-by-position reviews with quarterback. Daniel Jones is going to get paid, there is no doubt about that. The first question is how much? The second question is can he continue to ascend?. Other Giant observations. Julian Love: Daniel...
2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

The New York Giants need to add weapons to their offense in 2023. Not only do they need to add receiving weapons, but they might also have to fill out their running back depth chart. Put simply, they need to get more explosive in general. Tulane running back Tyjae Spears...
Matt Miller 2-round mock draft: Giants get speedy wide receiver and a center

NFL 2023 mock drafts are now going to begin reflecting what draft analysts learned at the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. On Monday, ESPN’s Matt Miller released what might be the first big post all-star game mock draft draft. [Subscriber only] Let’s go through his choices for the New York Giants in this two-round exercise.
Could the Giants explore reuniting with Dalvin Tomlinson?

The New York Giants are in an unusual position with their defensive line heading into 2023. Due to the back-loading nature of Leonard Williams’ contract, the 28-year-old carries a $32.26 million cap hit in 2023, which is the third-highest non-quarterback payment for the upcoming season. Star defensive lineman Dexter...
My adjustments to ClayfromBklyn's draft

I like the idea of trading/ packaging up some of the lower round picks for higher choices. The Giants had a good draft as well as some excellent FA pickups last year, so you can't expect to acquire and work in 11 new guys this year. My adjustments are based on signing FA MLB Trumaine Edwards, Mike Gesicki and our old/new DT Dalvin Tomlinson.
To Hannibal and Clay and Others

I'm sorry I can't respond in a chat, but I'm a Techno Zero and even though I click reply sign in to join the conversation, there is nothing to click on to publish my replies. That being said:. assuming that they first shore up and stabilize the O- Line, they...
Is Ashton Dulin a free-agent option for the Giants’ receiving corps?

The wide receiver situation for the New York Giants has long been a point of emphasis and it’s not for a lack of trying. The Giants spent a 2021 first-round pick on Kadarius Toney after investing a $72 million contract to Kenny Golladay during the 2021 free-agent period — neither player was a factor one year later.

