Read full article on original website
Related
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Big Blue View
2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl only Giants mock draft
The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl is in the rearview mirror, and there are only two draft slots left to be determined. So why not take the time for a quick mock draft?. To put a bit different (and topical) spin on things, all of my picks for the New York Giants are made from participants from the Senior Bowl. This year’s Senior Bowl had a very strong roster, so it was actually easier than expected to fill out an entire seven-round draft with only players from that game.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 2/6: BBV writers on Saquon Barkley, Super Bowl QB rankings, more
Should the Giants pay star running back Saquon Barkley?. There are two contracts that have to be decided before March 7 that will begin to define what the Giants will look like during GM Joe Schoen's reign. Coming out of his end-of-the-year press conference, Schoen all but stated that Daniel...
Big Blue View
Ed’s mock draft 2.0: Giants get offensive line, receiver help
It is time for version 2.0 of my weekly simulated mock draft for the New York Giants. Once again, three rounds with no trades using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator. At this point in early February, I am not trying to be right about who the Giants will pick, or even should pick. I am presenting scenarios and trying to create discussion about a variety of players. There could be tremendous variance in each week’s mock as we go forward.
Big Blue View
Notes from Day 3 Afternoon Practice — Senior Bowl
Notes on Day 3 Afternoon (American) Senior Bowl Practice. Of all the quarterbacks, Jake Haener (National squad) looks the most draft-ready to me. I had thought the American squad had a better quarterback group in total, but I’m re-thinking that simply because Haener looks significantly better than anyone else.
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: There is a lot on the minds of Giants’ fans
The 2022 NFL season is over for the New York Giants. The team’s fans, though, are busy, and that means this week’s Big Blue View Mailbag is loaded. There are a ton of questions I did not get to this week. Don’t despair if one of those questions is yours. I will be using many of those ‘left overs’ in upcoming ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcasts or as the subject of future posts here at Big Blue View.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 2/4: Daniel Jones, Wink Martindale, Brian Daboll, more
Daniel Jones will get paid; then what will happen?. Ed finishes the position-by-position reviews with quarterback. Daniel Jones is going to get paid, there is no doubt about that. The first question is how much? The second question is can he continue to ascend?. Other Giant observations. Julian Love: Daniel...
Big Blue View
2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
The New York Giants need to add weapons to their offense in 2023. Not only do they need to add receiving weapons, but they might also have to fill out their running back depth chart. Put simply, they need to get more explosive in general. Tulane running back Tyjae Spears...
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Kadarius Toney, and an interview with an interesting draft prospect
Kadarius Toney is in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. On today’s ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast I answer a reader question about why things did not work out between Toney and the Giants. I also talk to 2023 NFL Draft prospect Levi Bell. He is...
Big Blue View
Matt Miller 2-round mock draft: Giants get speedy wide receiver and a center
NFL 2023 mock drafts are now going to begin reflecting what draft analysts learned at the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. On Monday, ESPN’s Matt Miller released what might be the first big post all-star game mock draft draft. [Subscriber only] Let’s go through his choices for the New York Giants in this two-round exercise.
Big Blue View
Could the Giants explore reuniting with Dalvin Tomlinson?
The New York Giants are in an unusual position with their defensive line heading into 2023. Due to the back-loading nature of Leonard Williams’ contract, the 28-year-old carries a $32.26 million cap hit in 2023, which is the third-highest non-quarterback payment for the upcoming season. Star defensive lineman Dexter...
Big Blue View
My adjustments to ClayfromBklyn's draft
I like the idea of trading/ packaging up some of the lower round picks for higher choices. The Giants had a good draft as well as some excellent FA pickups last year, so you can't expect to acquire and work in 11 new guys this year. My adjustments are based on signing FA MLB Trumaine Edwards, Mike Gesicki and our old/new DT Dalvin Tomlinson.
Big Blue View
To Hannibal and Clay and Others
I'm sorry I can't respond in a chat, but I'm a Techno Zero and even though I click reply sign in to join the conversation, there is nothing to click on to publish my replies. That being said:. assuming that they first shore up and stabilize the O- Line, they...
Big Blue View
Is Ashton Dulin a free-agent option for the Giants’ receiving corps?
The wide receiver situation for the New York Giants has long been a point of emphasis and it’s not for a lack of trying. The Giants spent a 2021 first-round pick on Kadarius Toney after investing a $72 million contract to Kenny Golladay during the 2021 free-agent period — neither player was a factor one year later.
Comments / 0