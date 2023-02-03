Read full article on original website
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
Flying Magazine
UND’s Hardware Keeps Aviation Students High Flying
The three main airframes that UND uses for student training are the Piper Archer, Piper Seminole, and Robinson R44 Cadet helicopter. [Credit: Shawna Schill/ UND]. When most people think of the state of North Dakota, images of vast open prairies and acres of farmland stretching to the horizon come to mind.
Country Artist In North Dakota Gets Caught W/Pants Down Literally
Priscilla Block, an up-and-coming country artist was in North Dakota this past weekend. She's currently on tour and opening up for Justin Moore. The two of them just played the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota this past Saturday, February 4th. Priscilla posted a picture on her Facebook page...
wisfarmer.com
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they'll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
Mayor Blocks ND Corn Milling Plant
Agriculture Online
Air Force sees national security threat in Chinese-owned corn mill
kfgo.com
Good samaritan helps prevent serious fire damage to home
GENTILLY, Minn. (KFGO) – The actions of a good samaritan in northwestern Minnesota helped prevent serious damage to a home Friday afternoon. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the 82-year-old homeowner called at 2:30 p.m. to report a skid-steer on fire in an attached garage in Gentilly, about 10 miles east of Crookston.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF jobs…local sales tax & Holiday
—- The unemployment rate in Grand Forks County slipped below 2% in December. The 1.95% mark compares to 2.6% one year ago. A total of 714 people were in search of work in the county at the close of 2022. Divide County had the lowest rate at just 1.2%. Rolette County was at the opposite end at 6.4%.
KNOX News Radio
Good Samaritan helps battle Polk County fire
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
KNOX News Radio
Fufeng annexation called into question
A member of the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission says efforts are already underway to address annexed land owned by Fufeng. The China-based company purchased 370 acres of land north of the city for a corn milling plant. The city is planning to scrap the project after the U.S. Air Force raised national security concerns this week over the plant’s close proximity to the Grand Forks Air Force Base.
