Grand Forks, ND

41 for Mayo gives SDSU win over BIson

(NDSU Athletics) BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo scored 41 points to carry the Jackrabbits to a 90-85 win over the North Dakota State men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon inside Frost Arena. NDSU junior Grant Nelson led the Bison with 27 points and 15...
BROOKINGS, SD
Three local HS players were record-setting this weekend

(KFGO/KNFL) Three area high school basketball players broke school records this weekend. At Fargo Davies, sophomore guard Mason Klabo set a school record with 47 points as the Eagles beat Horace 106-69 on Friday night. Klabo added ten rebounds and six steals in the victory. He leads the EDC in scoring at 28.8 points per game, plus 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Klabo has scored 30 points or more five times this season as Davies leads the EDC with a 14-2 record.
FARGO, ND
Man accused in 1974 murder will not go to trial

WILLMAR, Minn. (KFGO) – A Sioux Falls, South Dakota man will not stand trial for the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. 81-year-old Algene Vossen has been committed to a memory care unit for the rest of his life. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says he had hoped...
WILLMAR, MN

