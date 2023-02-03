Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Ovation launches revived Ultra range, featuring thermal-treated spruce tops and new pickups
The lineup features some wild acoustic finishes, including Yukon Spray, Vampira Red, Silver Shadow, Dusk Til Dawn and Pitch Black. Electro-acoustic pioneer Ovation has announced it’s reviving its Ultra series, equipping the overhauled acoustic-electric guitar design with a German spruce top and new electronics in the process. The original...
Guitar World Magazine
Is this ultra-minimalist six-string that ignores conventional design the electric guitar of the future?
The Zeta supposedly aims to “take the most iconic electric guitars of the past and make them current with a more minimal and clean aesthetic” – with an interesting result. From no-cuts, single-cuts and double-cuts all the way to angular body shapes with eye-catching spikes, it’s fair...
Guitar World Magazine
Is Richie Sambora masquerading as a jacket potato on a UK game show?
Clues suggest the former Bon Jovi man is passing his time as a contestant on The Masked Singer. The UK’s edition of The Masked Singer – a show in which celebrities don ridiculous costumes while performing to a panel of judges who try to guess their real identities – appears to be where one of rock’s most esteemed guitarists is getting his kicks these days.
Guitar World Magazine
Chapman Guitars’ UK-built range has been delayed again
The range’s manufacturer UK Guitar Builders is now reportedly unable to fulfil orders and refunds have been offered. Chapman Guitars says its Workshop Series – a line of electric guitars set to be handmade in the UK and announced back in November – will be delayed, following issues with its manufacturer.
Guitar World Magazine
Faith PJE Legacy Twenty Series Mars, Earth and Neptune review
With such great timbers, unique and intricate inlay work, a superb preamp system, plus design and build quality that rivals anything out there, we reckon they’d fend off most comers. So great instruments, and a fantastic Legacy, too. Pros. +. Beautifully built with stunning looks. +. Great materials and...
Guitar World Magazine
Walter Trout: "You don't need pedals. If you get a kickass amp, why would you put it through a $100 pedal?"
Walter Trout explains and demonstrates why he doesn't use pedals: it's all in his volume control and pickup selection. Welcome to a Pedalpocalypse with a difference, as Walter Trout shows us exactly why he doesn't need pedals. "What I use for pedals is my vintage Mesa/Boogie Mark IV," he says. "I just don't see any need for pedals. I have this theory that if you get a kickass amplifier, why would you put it through a $100 pedal?
Comments / 0