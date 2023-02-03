Walter Trout explains and demonstrates why he doesn't use pedals: it's all in his volume control and pickup selection. Welcome to a Pedalpocalypse with a difference, as Walter Trout shows us exactly why he doesn't need pedals. "What I use for pedals is my vintage Mesa/Boogie Mark IV," he says. "I just don't see any need for pedals. I have this theory that if you get a kickass amplifier, why would you put it through a $100 pedal?

9 HOURS AGO