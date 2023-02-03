Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thanks to the significant warm-up we’ve seen in recent days, our next big weather-maker will come in the form of all rain. But that doesn’t mean it comes without impacts. Clouds will gradually increase each day leading up to Wednesday’s rain. Clouds will...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mild & breezy today with no rain, but it is coming
We’ll have sunshine and patchy fog to start our Monday. Temperatures will once again be very mild. Little Rock will likely hit 70° this afternoon. There is a small chance of light rain Tuesday in Central AR ahead of a new front. Northwest Arkansas will have the higher chance of rain. But widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday where 2-3″ of rain will be possible.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Spring-like conditions Sunday!
SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will start out in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. As we near the afternoon skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the 60s! Southwest wind 5-15 mph. MONDAY: Even warmer! With morning temperatures in the 40s we will be able to quickly warm...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Even warmer Monday, heavy rain midweek
TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 30s and low 40s. I think parts of the state could be waking up to patchy fog. South wind around 5 mph. MONDAY: Even warmer! With morning temperatures in the 40s, we will be able to...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: From Ice to Nice!
High pressure will move eastward over the next several days bringing fair weather and warming temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 50s warming to around 70° on Monday. Overnight lows will moderate from the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning to the low 40s by Monday morning.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Big Warm-up on the Way
Winter weather has finally wound down across Arkansas, however, any roads that stay wet overnight with freeze as temperatures fall into the 20s. High pressure will bring sunny to partly cloudy skies through Monday with a warming trend expected. High Friday will top out in the low to mid 40s reaching the mid to upper 60s by Monday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Totals
Our three-day ice storm is beginning to wrap up across Arkansas and there are dozens of ice/sleet reports from across the state.
KHBS
Arkansas road crews hope for help from the sun on Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are hoping for some help from the sun on Friday. Drivers need to be aware that icy patches may have developed overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses, Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Southern Arkansas will likely have the worst...
magnoliareporter.com
Entergy Arkansas statewide winter storm update
The final line of severe winter weather and freezing rain produced ice of up to half an inch within areas in the southern region of Arkansas, Entergy Arkansas said in a statement Thursday night. The ice storm resulted in approximately 53,000 customer outages at the peak on Thursday morning. Currently...
Arkansas National Guard holds departure ceremony for 450 guardsmen
There were a lot of hugs and a few tears as troops across the state departed Sunday morning for deployment.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning extended until noon Thursday
A third round of wintry weather is likely later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning after a first round dropped sleet & freezing rain Monday night and a more potent second round adding ice Tuesday afternoon.
Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
5newsonline.com
How much ice is coming Wednesday night?
ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
Entergy Arkansas warns of text scam about power outages
Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning customers of a recent text scam.
Thousands still with no lights in Grant County
Multiple thousand around the state are still waiting for their lights to turn back on as power outages continue to have its impact following this week's ice storm.
Entergy officials working to resolve power outages in south Arkansas after winter storms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, Entergy Officials confirmed with NBC 10 that approximately 32,700 Arkansas customers are without power due to multiple waves of winter storm activity. According to officials, they have located 144 broken poles, 661 spans of downed wire, and 15 damaged transformers in response to power outages. Union […]
Calf rescued after being born in the sleet on Judsonia ranch
One little calf had an udderly freezing start to life after being born in an ice storm on a central Arkansas ranch.
