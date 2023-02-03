Read full article on original website
WBOC
A Vision for the Future in Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md. -- The future of Crisfield may include more businesses, more opportunity and less flooding. It's the "community vision" coming from city leaders and neighbors. On Thursday, February 2nd, Crisfield officials were joined by people in town and the Business Economic and Community Outreach Network, or BEACON, to discuss the best direction for the coastal city moving forward.
WMDT.com
Cambridge youth curfew in full effect, police say currently no offenses
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – In Cambridge, the city’s juvenile curfew has officially gone into effect. Cambridge Police Department say as of now they’ve had no violations. In January, the city council adopted the temporary curfew for those 16 years of age and younger. The curfew is from 10...
Cape Gazette
Bay Beach Association gets Sussex funds
Sussex County Council has approved a memorandum of understanding with the Bay Beach Association that includes an award of $30,000 to its fund administrator, Greater Lewes Foundation. The funds will be combined with money from Kent Levy Court and the towns of Lewes, Bowers and Slaughter Beach to fund the...
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
MDE says Valley Proteins must meet ’substantially stricter’ discharge limits The post Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WBOC
PEP Program To Start In Cambridge
A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach’s Delaware Avenue gets 38 new trees
Rehoboth Beach prides itself on having been considered a Tree City USA since the late 1980s. With that in mind, and holding itself accountable, the city recently planted 38 trees on Delaware Avenue in response to removing a number of trees as part of expanding the Delaware Avenue comfort station.
Cape Gazette
Wynford Preserve subdivision plans approved
At its Jan. 26 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved subdivision plans for Wynford Preserve with 100 single-family home lots on 50.5 acres along Prettyman Road, northeast of the Route 9 intersection, near Harbeson. Included in the conditions listed by Commissioner Holly Wingate and approved by...
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MD
Tucktaway Oceanside and 98th St. & Coastal Highway in the Plaza Condo Condo Complex is a gem called the Jungle Bar and Restaurant. Owned and operated by Jimmy and Lee Burroughs, this full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor accommodations is a must visit when you are in Ocean City, Maryland. The Jungle Bar and restaurant is one the best restaurants of Ocean City serving the best crab cakes and its signature crab mountain entrée that you will find nowhere else on the eastern shore.
Cape Gazette
Springboard Village open for business
The Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown opened the doors of its homeless facility Jan. 31, by accepting its first 10 residents. By the end of the week, it is expected the village will be a temporary home for 46 homeless people. In a partnership among Town of Georgetown officials...
Cape Gazette
White Creek dredging project underway
Dredging the waters in the Inland Bays is a much-debated topic. Lack of dredging of the channels has led to habitat degradation and navigation issues, especially during times of low tides. Sussex County Council has entered the effort to get more dredging completed by approving a memorandum of understanding with...
WBOC
Fire Marshals Investigating Blaze at Watergate Townhouse in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A fire in Milford Sunday has been ruled accidental. Authorities say the fire happened on Feb. 5 shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of Elgin Drive. The Carlisle Fire company responded to the fire along with neighboring fire companies. Deputies say the fire damaged a...
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
inforisktoday.com
Cyberattack Wave on Healthcare Reaches Florida and Maryland
A wave of cyberattacks against U.S. hospitals shows no signs of abating as a Florida-based multistate healthcare system and a Maryland hospital curtail patient services. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it is diverting emergency patients and is only accepting Level 1 trauma cases from its immediate vicinity while it deals with an "IT security incident" that occurred late Thursday night. The hospital did not immediately respond to Information Security Media Group's request for details including whether the incident involved ransomware.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
tourcounsel.com
Dover Mall | Shopping mall in Dover, Delaware
The Dover Mall is a shopping mall located on U.S. Route 13 in Dover, Delaware. The anchor stores are Boscov's, Old Navy, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 additional anchor spaces, with one serving as a Macy's fulfillment center since the 2020 holiday season and a vacant anchor spot last occupied by Sears.
WBOC
Business Owners Express Concerns Route 54 Bridge Replacement
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. --On Monday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDot) presented a plan and timeline for the replacement of the Route 54 bridge in Fenwick Island. According to DelDot, construction for the project will begin in Fall 2024. The construction will occur in phases with one half of the bridge being worked on at a time to keep traffic moving. According to DelDot's C.R. McLeod, the construction will mostly be done outside of the busy summer months.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Rehoboth attorney gets a two-year suspension
A Rehoboth Beach attorney has been suspended from the practice of law for two years. The Delaware Supreme Court last month upheld the recommendations of the Board on Professional Responsibility and Office of Disciplinary Counsel that Andre C. Beauregard, violated professional conduct rules. The allegations arose from a private investigator’s...
chestertownspy.org
New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County
A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
delawarepublic.org
Polar Bear Plunge draws thousands to Rehoboth
3,652 people took part in Sunday’s annual Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach, raising over $1-million-dollars for Special Olympics Delaware. It’s the second straight year the event drew over 3,000 plungers and raised more than a million dollars after seeing its numbers dip during the pandemic. Last year saw 3,244 hundred participants raise over $1 million.
Cape Gazette
The difference between head boats and charter boats
I had a reader ask me to explain the difference between charter and head boats, and what he could expect to catch from each. He moved here from an area where such things were not available and had no idea how they operated. I suspect he is not alone, so I will try to explain the difference between the two and the type of fish each may target.
