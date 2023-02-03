SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. --On Monday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDot) presented a plan and timeline for the replacement of the Route 54 bridge in Fenwick Island. According to DelDot, construction for the project will begin in Fall 2024. The construction will occur in phases with one half of the bridge being worked on at a time to keep traffic moving. According to DelDot's C.R. McLeod, the construction will mostly be done outside of the busy summer months.

FENWICK ISLAND, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO