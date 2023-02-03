Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Beyoncé sets a new Grammy record, while Harry Styles wins album of the year
Beyoncé has now captured more Grammy awards than any other artist, thanks to a quartet of trophies for her album RENAISSANCE. Two-thirds of the way into the evening's live telecast, she won her fourth award of the year for a total of 32 in her career, shattering the record for the most Grammys of any artist in the prize's 65-year history.
Fans said the future of 'Dungeons & Dragons' was at risk. So they went to battle
No game of Dungeons & Dragons is exactly alike – the worlds, characters and problems are crafted by players themselves. Depending on your game's Dungeon Master – the person who guides players through the story – you could find yourself teaming up with roguish elves to save their princess or infiltrating a dragon's lair to retrieve a magic sword.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend viewing
This week, we checked in with Punxsutawney Phil, revisited childhood friendships, and were inspired by new YA books about identity and overcoming hardships. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend. The Last of Us.
Poetry finally has its own Grammy category – mostly thanks to J. Ivy, nominee
To hear the broadcast version of this story, use the audio player at the top of this page. For decades, the Grammys' spoken-word awards have gone to audio books, narrated by people like Barack and Michelle Obama, Carrie Fisher, Stephen Colbert and others – "Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording" is the official title for the statue. But this year, poets will have their own: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.
