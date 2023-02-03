Read full article on original website
Arctic chill brings record low temperatures to the Northeast
An Arctic chill is sweeping the northeastern U.S., with wind gusts powering frigid temperatures not seen in decades. In New Hampshire, the peak of Mount Washington on Friday night hit minus 47 degrees Fahrenheit, tying with the lowest temperature ever recorded at the station atop the state's highest mountain — known for its extreme weather — first set in 1934, a year after recordings began, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
Busing migrants was a partisan lightning rod. Here's why Democrats have embraced it
When Texas and Arizona's Republican governors began busing immigrants out of their states last year, they said it was in protest of the Democrats' "reckless" federal immigration policies. Democrats criticized the tactic as dehumanizing, especially when migrants were misled about where they were going. But some cities and states led...
Family caregivers of people with long COVID bear an extra burden
For Louise Salant, long COVID has meant new stress, new responsibilities, and multiple medical crises to manage. It's transformed her life. But there's a twist. She's had to deal with this condition not just as a patient but also as a caregiver for her 86-year-old aunt Eileen Salant, who has coped with long COVID's disabling symptoms for almost three years.
Meteorologists are dutifully tracking the location of the Chinese balloon
Meteorologists are tracking an unlikely fixture in the sky this weekend: a balloon from China that is the latest subject of national security concerns in the United States. The balloon, which is reportedly being used for research purposes, accidentally went off course and is now floating over U.S. airspace, according to China's Foreign Affairs Ministry. But it's causing havoc in the realm of U.S. national security: The Defense Department claims the balloon is actually being used for surveillance — and this conflicting view even led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing. The balloon's presence comes at a time of increased tension between China and the U.S. over national security.
An unusually high number of whales are washing up on U.S. beaches
Researchers are trying to figure out a mystery: Why are so many humpback whales, right whales, and other large mammals dying along the U.S. East Coast? One possible explanation is a shift in food habits. And while theories are circulating that blame the growing offshore wind industry, scientists say there's no proof to support that idea.
FACT FOCUS: Egg shortage breeds chicken-feed conspiracies
Social media users claim to have found a new culprit for sky-high egg prices: chicken feed. The theory gained steam on Facebook, TikTok and Twitter in recent weeks, with some users reporting that their hens stopped laying eggs and speculating that common chicken feed products were the cause. Some went a step further to suggest that feed producers had intentionally made their products deficient to stop backyard egg production, forcing people to buy eggs at inflated prices.
Gas stove makers have a pollution solution. They're just not using it
The heated debate over regulating gas stoves is really about the burners in those appliances. That's where natural gas, a fossil fuel, is combusted and air pollution is released into homes. Four decades ago, the gas industry and appliance manufacturers developed a partial solution for this problem. They created a...
The U.S. has downed a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina
The U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, the Pentagon said, while China called the downing an overreaction. "On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished...
